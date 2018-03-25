 
New Business Acquisition - Grimm and Associates

 
 
ROCKVILLE, Md. - March 30, 2018 - PRLog -- EAGLESTONE TAX & WEALTH ADVISORS, INC is proud to announce its recent acquisition of the local CPA firm, Grimm and Associates, P.A., located out of Montgomery County, in Gaithersburg, MD.

As a firm of CPAs and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER TM professionals, we are constantly looking for ways to improve the level of service that we provide to our clients. Occasionally, we discover local businesses that share our philosophy of providing outstanding service to clients, and also have talented people working for them. In these cases, it just makes sense for us to work together under one umbrella. Grimm and Associates is one of those cases.

Founded in 1986, Grimm and Associates, helped business owners and individuals in the Washington DC area for more than twenty years. With many clients that have been with them from the firm's founding, this says a lot about their ability to build the quality relationships that are necessary when acting as a trusted advisor.

As part of this acquisition, we were also fortunate to add two new team members that we think will be huge assets to our team moving forward:

Beverly Grimm, CPA
Sr. Tax Consultant

Beverly has been helping individuals and small business owners with their accounting, payroll and tax needs for over twenty years. After graduating from Ohio State University, she spent ten years with General Electric and two years with a regional CPA firm before starting her own accounting practice in 1986. She is a member of Maryland Society of Accountants and The National Association of Tax Professionals.

Debbie Moore
Associate – Client Services

Debbie has been the lead bookkeeper at Grimm and Associates for more than 15 years, where she handled most of their business client's monthly account processing and payroll processing.

We are looking forward to a long and successful relationship with Beverly and Debbie, and welcome them to our team. If there are any questions, or for additional information, please contact EAGLESTONE TAX & WEALTH ADVISORS at 301-924-2160, info@estwa.com, or on the web at www.ESTWA.com.

EAGLESTONE TAX & WEALTH ADVISORS, INC is an independent, SEC registered Investment advisory (RIA) firm serving clients nationally and internationally from its offices in the Washington, DC/Baltimore metropolitan area. We provide a full spectrum of investment management, financial planning, wealth advisory, accounting, and tax planning services.

Our comprehensive and integrated approach – considering the implications of taxes and investment decisions on a client's wealth – recognizes the expanding complexity of financial decision making. Our objective is to help clients develop and implement financial strategies allowing them to achieve financial confidence, security and peace of mind.

EagleStone Tax & Wealth Advisors
info@estwa.com
***@estwa.com
Source:Grimm and Associates, P.A.
Email:***@estwa.com Email Verified
