The Weather Girls & Terri B! Launch New Tour at Valley Forge Casino

The Weather Girls and Terri B! launch House My Disco Soul Tour tonight at the Valley Forge Casino in Valley Forge, PA. Showcasing classic disco hits and moving through disco house dance tunes, the show will end with the new release "We Need Love"
 
PHILADELPHIA - March 30, 2018 - PRLog -- EJR Radio and MIMAS Agency announced that The Weather Girls and Billboard chart topping vocalist Terri B! will perform tonight, March 30th at The Valley Forge Casino in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Performing for the first time together, these legendary vocalists begin their global tour with plans to cross the United States from East to West and including performances in Europe and Asia. The concert will showcase  classic disco tunes like "It's Raining Men" and disco house billboard charts.  The concert promises to take the audience back in time  for an evening of familiar songs. Sing along to the disco classics and hits. The vocalists will end the show with the  release of a brand new collaborative track titled "We Need Love". The team will be accompanied by an acoustic guitarist as Terri B! performs the top hit Blindheart.

Doors open at 7:30 pm and the show begins at 8:00 pm. The performers will be available for a meet and greet following the show.

Tickets available at Ticketmaster. Show starts at 8:00 pm Friday, March 30th 2018
https://www.vfcasino.com/events/weather-girls-terri-b/

Contact
EJR Radio / MIMAS Agency
***@gmail.com
End
Source:EJR Radio
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Philly, Music, King Of Prussia
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - United States
