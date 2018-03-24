News By Tag
The Weather Girls & Terri B! Launch New Tour at Valley Forge Casino
The Weather Girls and Terri B! launch House My Disco Soul Tour tonight at the Valley Forge Casino in Valley Forge, PA. Showcasing classic disco hits and moving through disco house dance tunes, the show will end with the new release "We Need Love"
Doors open at 7:30 pm and the show begins at 8:00 pm. The performers will be available for a meet and greet following the show.
Tickets available at Ticketmaster. Show starts at 8:00 pm Friday, March 30th 2018
https://www.vfcasino.com/
