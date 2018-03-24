 
New Entertainment Sensation Teddo November Makes Musical Apperance Performance At MIAMI LIVE

Fresh from the 2018 South by Southwest Conference, musician Teddo November is set to make his debut to Miami to premier tracks from his highly anticipated LP "Late But Great".
 
 
MIAMI - March 29, 2018 - PRLog -- Teddo November will perform his latest releases "$h!t $tick" (http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1306021722?ls=1&app=itunes),  live at Miami Live just in time for Spring Break. November will also give the live audience a glimpse at some of his nw music from his EP "Late But Great" set to release this Spring.  Sh!t $tick the visiul has reach over 20k views on Vevo in the first week.  The project is an alluring, brute and uniquely told thriller that teaches a startlingly unapologetic lesson in the consequences of coveting things that do not belong to us. The film, reminiscent of the 1999 American crime thriller "In Too Deep" starring LL Cool J , carries viewers into the rancorous under workings of an otherwise warmly welcoming local barbershop "Teddy Hair Care Service" when a patron's seemingly innocent curiosity lands him in the hands of a maniacal shop employee played by Teddo November. Narrated by a chillingly foreboding rap, "$h!t $tick" is sure to leave viewers on the edge of their seats, intrigued and fearful, yet anxiously seeking more.

November is an actor and musician best known for his latest movie "Foreclosure: Dead Deed," as well as the short film "$hit Stick," which he produced and helped direct in 2017.  He is due to release more music later this year, including "Late But Great."     Foreclosure: Dead Deed, written and directed by November, will be accompanied by an original soundtrack, also produced by November.  The soundtrack is currently available on iTunes (http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1355802762?ls=1&app=i...).

For more information on the project contact management at: teddnovermber@gmail.com or call (213) 804-2026.

For photos and additional assets, please visit:

Website: www.teddonovember.com

IMDB: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt6949818/?ref_=ext_shr_eml_tt
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/habruhent/sht-stickclean/s-LMaJs
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Shitstickofficial/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/teddonovember
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shitstickvisual/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z_LVJn2tQA4


iTune: http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1306021722?ls=1&app=itunes

Tags:Music, Hiphop, Teddo November
Industry:Music
Location:Miami - Florida - United States
