News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Hemingway Foundation Benefit to Screen Cooper, Hemingway Documentary
Event celebrates release of two-disc special edition blu-ray
The historical Palmer House at 17 E. Monroe St. will host the special screening to be held at 7PM at the Honore Theater Room. Proceeds benefit the Ernest Hemingway Foundation of Oak Park. The event celebrates the release of a two-disc special edition Blu-ray of the documentary.
Writer/director John Mulholland, editor/producer Richard Zampella, "Hidden Hemingway" author Richard K. Elder and EHFOO Chairman John Berry will participate in a guest panel and reception to take place after the screening.
"Cooper & Hemingway: The True Gen" centers on two American icons, the actor Gary Cooper and writer Ernest Hemingway. Award-winning writer and documentary filmmaker Mulholland chose to explore the story after previously making the film "Inside High Noon" about Cooper's battle against blacklisting in Hollywood, a Director's Cut will be released in the fall.
What he discovered was a friendship that lasted more than 20 years. He explored not only that but captured the other sides to these two icons, including Cooper's intellect and Hemingway's sensitivity.
Actor Sam Waterson narrated the film that debuted in New York & Los Angeles. It includes interviews with greats like actors Kirk Douglas, Charlton Heston and Patricia Neal, designer Bill Blass and writer Elmore Leonard. There are more than 45 on-camera interviews with writers, actors and directors in total.
The special "True Gen" Blu-ray two-disc set includes more than three hours of raw, never before seen video footage featuring Douglas, Heston, Patrick Hemingway, George Plimpton and more. Viewers will hear audio commentary by Mulholland and see a unique 16-page Lively Arts foldout exploring the lives and careers of Hemingway and Cooper.
Ticket information is available online at https://cooperhemingway.brownpapertickets.com.
More information on the documentary can be found at www.cooperhemingway.com. For more information on the Ernest Hemingway Foundation of Oak Park, visit www.hemingwaybirthplace.com.
Contact
K.C. O'Brian
Cooper & Hemingway: The True Gen
***@cooperhemingway.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse