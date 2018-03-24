Brain Research Foundation Appoints Dr. Scott Brady To Chair Scientific Review Committee

Contact

-- Brain Research Foundation has appointed Scott T. Brady, Ph.D. chair of its Scientific Review Committee. Dr. Brady is professor of Anatomy and Cell Biology at the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine. His distinguished academic and research career into the human cell spans more than forty decades and notably includes the discovery of a new family of molecular motors found to mediate anterograde fax axonal transport, the kinesins."Brain Research Foundation is privileged to have Dr. Brady chair the important work of our Scientific Review Committee," stated Dr. Terre A. Constantine, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of BRF. "His experience, vast knowledge in the field of neuroscience and ability to steward consensus on complex scientific issues will be invaluable."BRF's Scientific Review Committee (SRC) is composed of highly accomplished neuroscience researchers from top-performing research institutions. The SRC reviews the many grant proposals received by the Foundation and recommends those most deserving of funding."The objective of BRF and the SRC, is to identify the scientists and projects with the most potential to be transformative,"Dr. Constantine added. "Dr. Brady, along with our other committee members, is immensely helpful in this critically important endeavor."Through its more than 65 year history BRF has built an admirable track record of its grant-making in the field of neuroscience. In addition to its Scientific Innovations Award, the Foundation funds early stage innovative research through its Fay/Frank Seed Grant program so that researchers have proven work with which to then apply for larger funding. Current analysis shows that seed grants recommended by the Scientific Review Committee on average generate $22 dollars for every dollar granted.Brain Research Foundation supports neuroscience research that leads to advanced understanding of brain function in children and adults. This Foundation is committed to advance discoveries that will lead to novel treatments and prevention of all neurological diseases. We deliver this commitment through both research grant programs, which provide initial funding for innovative research projects, as well as educational programs for researchers and the general public.END BRF RELEASE