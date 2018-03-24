 
Industry News





Small family company named Exporter of the Year for 2 years in a row

Bedfont Scientific Ltd. are thrilled to be named Exporter of the Year for the second year running at the Kent Invicta Chamber of Commerce Awards.
 
 
KICC Awards 2018
MAIDSTONE, England - March 29, 2018 - PRLog -- The prestigious Kent Invicta Chamber of Commerce Awards, which acknowledge and celebrate the top businesses in Kent, were held on Thursday 22nd March at Canterbury Cathedral Lodge. Bedfont were delighted to pick up the accolade for the Exporter of the Year for the second year in a row.

Established in 1976, Bedfont is a second generation family company that specialises in the design and manufacture of breath and gas analysis equipment, with its wide range of products now found in over 76 countries worldwide.

Jason Smith, managing director, comments, "We are so proud to have been named Exporter of the Year and for the second year in a row too.  This really means a lot to the Bedfont Family because, for a small company of only 41 members, it is no easy feat to have exports account for over 80% of our turnover but each and every member works tirelessly to make this possible. It also would not be possible without our trusted network of distributors across the globe, who enable us to expand our reach and continue innovating health worldwide – we can't wait to share the news with them!"

This news follows Bedfont's win at the FSB Awards, also for Exporter of the Year, and their being named in the Ones to Watch list for the European Business Awards, where they are still in with the chance of being crowned European Public Champion with the help of the public. To watch Bedfont's video and vote for them, click here: https://www.businessawardseurope.com/vote/detail-new/28/23920

Source:Bedfont Scientific Ltd.
