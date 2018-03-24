DexLab Analytics is conducting Corporate Training Session for GSMA Professionals

DexLab Analytics is organizing an exhaustive corporate training session on R Programming, Web Scrapping using R and Consulting for GSMA consultants. The session has started from yesterday.

The premier data science online training institute, DexLab Analytics is organizing a corporate training on in-demand skills, like R Programming, Web Scrapping using R and Consulting for notable GSMA consultants. GSMA is a global association that represents the interests of mobile network operators across the globe; they specialize in integrating close to 800 operators with around 300 companies in an encompassing mobile ecosystem where device makers, software giants, equipment providers and internet service companies are in play.DexLab Analytics powered by a robust team of experts have been in the industry of data analytics training for quite some time now. The specialists working here understand the intricacies of data analytics and for that they constantly update their skills and knowledge. It helps them survive the tumultuous tide of tech change because technology is upgrading itself continuously and to reap maximum benefits from it, they need to be updated.The corporate training for GSMA professionals has started from yesterday. The main focus of the training is on imparting knowledge on in-demand skills like R Programming, Web Scrapping Using R and Consulting to make the professionals data-smart. Data is like the new currency nowadays. Professionals need to be proficient in using this data for better analysis and decision-making;for that DexLab Analytics organizes such powerful sessions time and again for several corporate partners, and this time it's GSMA.In this context, the CEO of DexLab Analytics said, "We feel extremely honored for our association with GSMA, the global association of mobile operators and network. Rather, we feel proud that we are conducting corporate training for them." He further added, "Being an active element in the process of development and condoning data analytics skills amongst the data-friendly community across the globe is an opportunity we cherish. And hope we go on contributing like this towards the improvement of skilled human resources. Because this is what keeps us going."The training module of DexLab Analytics is framed judiciously and after giving a wholesome thought. Each in-house expert takes special care while structuring training itinerary; they are downright diligent and work towards making the overall experience better for their partners. R Programming is a popular open source platform, and DexLab Analytics is now on an endeavor to train experts from GSMA on this cutting edge in-demand skill.