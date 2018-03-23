 
Industry News





March 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423


Warren Corporate Center "March Madness" Open House Highlights Work/Play Theme

Broker Event Showcases Multi-Tenant Office Space at Somerset County Property
 
 
Members of Vision Real Estate Partners
Members of Vision Real Estate Partners
 
WARREN, N.J. - March 28, 2018 - PRLog -- In the spirit of Warren Corporate Center's work/play theme, Vision Real Estate Partners (http://www.visionrep.com/) this month hosted a March Madness broker open house at the 820,000-square-foot Class A office campus. Guests at the well-attended event viewed several NCAA tournament games on four large-screen televisions, participated in a basketball shooting competition and practiced their golf swings. They also enjoyed lunch and toured both finished and unfinished spaces at the Warren Township property's 156,500-square-foot 300 Building, which is currently available for lease.

Vision Real Estate Partners and Rubenstein Partners acquired Warren Corporate Center last year and are spearheading its introduction as a multi-tenant, experiential business park. Central to this initiative is the development of a stand-alone, 19,000-square-foot amenity hub at Warren Corporate Center. With construction well underway, the joint venture partnership is continuing its track record of creating lifestyle related amenities to support today's cross-generational workforce.

The 176-acre, five-building property off I-78 (Exit 36) was originally developed in 1996 as the headquarters of Lucent Technologies. In 2004, Citibank leased the property and still occupies four buildings.

Photo Caption: Members of the Vision Real Estate Partners team (L-R) – Joe Morreale, Christine Eberle, Chris Galipo, Ross Chomik, Tatiana Duran, Sam Morreale, Deb Warren, and Elycia Cardell.

About Vision Real Estate Partners (http://www.caryl.com/vision-real-estate-partners-real-est...)

About Rubenstein Partners (http://www.rubensteinpartners.com/)

Follow VREP on Twitter (https://twitter.com/VisionREP) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/5253320/)

Contact
Caryl Communications
Evelyn Weiss Francisco
***@caryl.com
End
Source:Vision Real Estate Partners
Email:***@caryl.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
