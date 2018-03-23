News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Warren Corporate Center "March Madness" Open House Highlights Work/Play Theme
Broker Event Showcases Multi-Tenant Office Space at Somerset County Property
Vision Real Estate Partners and Rubenstein Partners acquired Warren Corporate Center last year and are spearheading its introduction as a multi-tenant, experiential business park. Central to this initiative is the development of a stand-alone, 19,000-square-
The 176-acre, five-building property off I-78 (Exit 36) was originally developed in 1996 as the headquarters of Lucent Technologies. In 2004, Citibank leased the property and still occupies four buildings.
Photo Caption: Members of the Vision Real Estate Partners team (L-R) – Joe Morreale, Christine Eberle, Chris Galipo, Ross Chomik, Tatiana Duran, Sam Morreale, Deb Warren, and Elycia Cardell.
About Vision Real Estate Partners (http://www.caryl.com/
About Rubenstein Partners (http://www.rubensteinpartners.com/
Follow VREP on Twitter (https://twitter.com/
Contact
Caryl Communications
Evelyn Weiss Francisco
***@caryl.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse