March 2018
HD Expo a Preview of Summer for Innovations

Display to include new wallcoverings, a study in contrasts of materials, colors
 
 
Palmetto | Foxtail
Palmetto | Foxtail
NEW YORK - March 29, 2018 - PRLog -- A study in contrasts, Innovations' summer collection pairs innovative techniques with traditional, the natural with the manmade. The new wallcoverings debut at the Hospitality Design Exposition & Conference in May, taking cues from the contrasting colors Azure and Cognac selected by the Innovations Design Studio to guide their product development in 2018.

The centerpiece of Innovations' display at the HD Expo, Palmetto, renders a traditional block print design, digitized, on a technical fabric. The polyester and cellulose textile wallcovering offers a superb abrasion resistance in a summery palm motif (51 inches wide, 36 inches high) that highlights contrasting colors like pink-and-green and blue-and-orange.

Innovations will exhibit in space 3021 at the HD Expo.

About Innovations:
A design-driven, family-owned company, Innovations in Wallcoverings, Inc., has been creating unique solutions for interiors since 1975. Their Design Studio, based in New York City, collaborates with artisans around the world to develop solutions for the vertical surface—wallcoverings, textiles and faux leathers—all offered with the highest level of personal service. At Innovations, the name speaks for itself.

https://www.innovationsusa.com/

Contact
Kate Tucker
***@innovationsusa.com
Page Updated Last on: Mar 29, 2018
