Manufacturer of Specialty Fabricated and Machined Products Partners with Oilfield Equipment Provider

Citadel Advisory Group advises Wilco Machine & Fab, Inc. on its acquisition by an undisclosed buyer
 
 
WINDSOR, Colo. - March 27, 2018 - PRLog -- Citadel Advisory Group, LLC, a Colorado based mid-market merger and acquisition advisory firm focusing on the energy service sector, announces the acquisition of Wilco Machine & Fab, Inc. by an undisclosed buyer.

Wilco Machine & Fab, Inc. was created over four decades ago by oilfield veteran, Pete Boles, who dreamt of creating a major employer in his hometown of Marlow, OK. Wilco's success is a result of hard work and perseverance touching three generations of the Boles family, including son Kris Boles and grandson Brad Boles. Each generation played an important role in growing the company from a two-man shop in 1973 to two facilities encompassing over 250,000 ft2 of manufacturing space. They have become a globally-recognized leader in oilfield cementing and acidizing support equipment, serving the world's largest oilfield service companies.

Citadel Advisory Group represented Wilco in the transaction. "We've advised the Boles family throughout the recent downturn, offering patient advice and presenting several potential growth partners for their consideration. We're honored this remarkable third-generation company chose Citadel to assist them with the preparation and successful execution of this transaction." said Chris Frevert, Citadel's Founder and Managing Director.

About Citadel Advisory Group – Citadel Advisory Group is a mid-market merger and acquisition advisory firm focusing on the energy service sector, and those that manufacture into the oil and gas industry. Citadel offers M&A advisory services, exit and succession planning, and valuation services. For more information about Citadel Advisory Group, please visit http://www.CitadelAdvisory.com or call (970) 267-0802.

