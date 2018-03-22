News By Tag
NewCloud Founder and President, Sam Kumar, Appointed as Director of CITI Cybersecurity Consortium
The goal of CITI Cybersecurity Consortium is to work closely with the Mountain West Cybersecurity Consortium (MWCC) to link cybersecurity capabilities and resources among select institutions of higher education throughout Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming. The vision of the CITI Cybersecurity Consortium is to collaborate with other members of the MWCC to create a multi-state collaboration across the Rocky Mountain region. CITI Cybersecurity consortium will operate similarly to the CITI Digital Health Consortium (http://www.ucdenver.edu/
"Sam's highly regarded reputation in the IT industry and his keen entrepreneurial agility will accelerate the CITI's efforts to create even greater synergy between academia and industry." Said Jahangir Karimi, PH.D, Department Chair of Information Systems at the University of Colorado, Denver. "He will help CU Denver Business School's Information Systems program in addressing cybersecurity education and research, which are the organizations' most important IT issues and concerns, while at the same time addressing the new challenges associated with the shortages of the cybersecurity and analytical skills that most employers are looking for, and that are also most difficult to find."
Before starting NewCloud Networks, Sam worked in technology research and development for GTE (Verizon Communications)
"I am a huge proponent of education, and cybersecurity is a topic that I am very passionate about," Said Sam V. Kumar, Founder and President of NewCloud Networks. "That is why it just made sense to me to give back to the University of Colorado, Denver by volunteering to head the CITI Cybersecurity Consortium at the Center of IT Innovation. Cybersecurity is a top priority for IT organizations around the world, and the Information Systems students of CU Denver are the future of this field. My goal is to help educate and mentor our youth to be the best in the industry."
Sam Kumar received his M.S. in Electrical Engineering from Arizona State University. Sam is a leader in the Colorado technology community, acting as a board member for TiE Rockies and an industry advisor for Blackstone Entrepreneurs Network (BEN). He has also been profiled in Denver Post, Denver Business Journal and Washingtonian Magazine as well as honored as a finalist for the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year award.
About New Cloud Networks
Newcloud Networks (NCN) is a global cloud computing and communications provider specializing in production cloud, backup, and disaster recovery cloud combined with managed services. NCN delivers real value, maximum performance and solutions that are customized to customers' needs. NCN's unified cloud platform is SOC, HIPPA, and PCI compliant and features best of breed solutions that are priced competitively against commodity cloud offerings. The guiding principle – take care of customers, partners and employees, and everything will take care of itself – has led to 95% cloud customer retention rate to date. For more information, visit www.newcloudnetworks.com
Contact
Sydney Boman
***@newcloudnetworks.com
