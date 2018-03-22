 
A4DM (A4DM.in), a digital marketing agency which has recently partnered up with Diverse Solutions

A4DM will extend its website services to integrate IDX for MLS listing with real estate websites and deploy diverse Solutions and top-notch CRM to manage leads.
 
 
NEW DELHI, India - March 27, 2018 - PRLog -- A4DM (A4DM.in), a digital marketing agency which has recently partnered up with Diverse Solutions (www.diversesolutions.com), a real estate technology solutions company with an aim of providing website integration for their industry leading IDX plugin for real estate agents and brokers. A4DM will extend its website services to integrate IDX for MLS listing with real estate websites and deploy diverse Solutions and top-notch CRM to manage leads.

A4DM has been engaged in deploying Diverse Solutions IDX products to its clients in the US. Most real estate agents and brokers need top-up digital services after setting up MLS with highly integrated websites. Besides out of the box services, real estate agents & brokers are continuously looking into growing their customer base by reaching out to more property buyers.

"I developed a great partnership with A4DM and their dedication to my business goals is unmatchable. I appreciate their attention to details, digital skills & creative approach to integrating digital marketing into my new real estate website." Tessa, Founder, Tessa Parziale Real Estate (USA)

Buyers usually search for these properties online and are willing to receive real-time updates of the upcoming properties, find answers to their questions and site visits. Real estate agents want to expand their online visibility in search results. A4DM ensures that their websites appear when such search queries are triggered on Google. To achieve this, A4DM create an in-depth and long-term SEO strategy employing an on-page and off-page SEO.

For lead generation, A4DM utilizes social media promotion such as Facebook and Instagram. It includes creating a detailed demography of potential customers by targeting individuals who are looking to buy a new property. Facebook integrated lead forms, brand awareness campaigns, reach campaigns to promote upcoming properties while making use of static images, slideshows or videos.

About A4DM, a digital marketing agency

A4DM is a digital marketing agency based in New Delhi, Lucknow & Brussels which focuses on creating digital assets and then turning them into a lead generating engine. With over a decade of digital experience, A4DM has helped international clients including India, USA, Singapore, UK, Australia, and UAE. The A4DM team of digital marketing consultants is made up of Website Developers, Search Engine Consultants, Social Media Marketing Consultants who provide a complete array of digital marketing services such as social media promotion, website design & development, SEO services, Google Adwords campaigns, Facebook campaigns & lead generation services.

A4dm's Website Link-http://www.a4dm.in

Contact
Ajay Rohera(Director)-9871179116
***@a4dm.in
09871179116
End
Mar 27, 2018 News



