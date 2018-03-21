News By Tag
CampingRecipes.com reaches 5000 users
Over the past winter we have been working to perfect more of our delicious all original recipes, camping tips and ideas, and even some outdoor product reviews. In our upcoming releases we hope to offer an even better user experience with online planning tools, instructional videos, and camping tutorials.
"I created this food site to spread my love of cooking outdoors and share with others my all original and amazing camping recipes. Having spent my entire life in the beautiful and wild Pacific Northwest exploring and learning the art of great food, I bring a sincere passion for open camp fire, dutch oven, and other outdoor cooking".
To discover some great outdoor cuisine or to learn more about us, visit at https://www.campingrecipes.com
