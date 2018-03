CampingRecipes.com reaches 5000 users

Camping Recipes

Contact

Jeff Elsasser

***@campingrecipes.com Jeff Elsasser

End

-- Launched in November 2017 by cook and outdoor enthusiast Jeff Elsasser, Camping Recipes is now positioning itself to be the premiere food blog for outdoor camp cooking and Dutch Oven recipes. Last month CampingRecipes.com reached over 5000 users, and is growing in popularity each day.Over the past winter we have been working to perfect more of our delicious all original recipes, camping tips and ideas, and even some outdoor product reviews. In our upcoming releases we hope to offer an even better user experience with online planning tools, instructional videos, and camping tutorials."I created this food site to spread my love of cooking outdoors and share with others my all original and amazing camping recipes. Having spent my entire life in the beautiful and wild Pacific Northwest exploring and learning the art of great food, I bring a sincere passion for open camp fire, dutch oven, and other outdoor cooking".To discover some great outdoor cuisine or to learn more about us, visit at https://www.campingrecipes.com