TKG Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Cross-Border Insolvency and Restructuring

 
 
Listed Under

Tags:
Cross Border Insolvency
Restructuring

Industry:
Business

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Events

NEW YORK - March 23, 2018 - PRLog -- TKG /The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: Cross-Border Insolvency and Restructuring: Recent Trends, Developments and Legal Issues LIVE Webcast. This event is scheduled on Friday, April 6, 2018 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (ET).

Event Synopsis:

As the global economic landscape continues to dramatically evolve, issues surrounding cross-border insolvency and restructuring continue to come ever more sharply into focus and importance. In particular, there has been an ever greater trend emerging of court-approved insolvency protocols being utilized to assist in the efficient and effective conduct of cross border insolvencies and restructurings.

In this LIVE Webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders brought together by The Knowledge Group will discuss the key recent issues and trends in Cross-Border Insolvency and Restructuring.

Key topics include:

·         Cross-Border Restructuring and Insolvency: An Introduction

·         Cross-Border Restructuring and Insolvency Disputes

·         fsbdt Globalization of Insolvency Law and Debt Restructuring – the rise of alternative venues

·         Legal Challenges and Amendments

·         Recent Trends and Developments

·         What Lies Ahead in 2018

Speaker/Faculty Panel

Mr. Nick Herrod

Of counsel

Maples and Calder

Mr. Kenneth Krys

Executive Chairman

KRyS Global

Mr. Daniel Glosband

Founder and Principal

CBInsolvency LLC

Ms. Inga West

Counsel

Ashurst

For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/cross-border-i...

About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group, LLC brings together the world's leading authorities and industry participants through informative two-hour webcasts that study the impact of changing regulations and help businesses succeed through proper regulatory compliance.

Visit http://theknowledgegroup.org/ for further information and inquiry.
Source:
Email:***@theknowledgegroup.org
Posted By:***@theknowledgegroup.org Email Verified
