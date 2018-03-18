News By Tag
TKG Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Cross-Border Insolvency and Restructuring
Event Synopsis:
As the global economic landscape continues to dramatically evolve, issues surrounding cross-border insolvency and restructuring continue to come ever more sharply into focus and importance. In particular, there has been an ever greater trend emerging of court-approved insolvency protocols being utilized to assist in the efficient and effective conduct of cross border insolvencies and restructurings.
In this LIVE Webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders brought together by The Knowledge Group will discuss the key recent issues and trends in Cross-Border Insolvency and Restructuring.
Key topics include:
· Cross-Border Restructuring and Insolvency: An Introduction
· Cross-Border Restructuring and Insolvency Disputes
· fsbdt Globalization of Insolvency Law and Debt Restructuring – the rise of alternative venues
· Legal Challenges and Amendments
· Recent Trends and Developments
· What Lies Ahead in 2018
Speaker/Faculty Panel
Mr. Nick Herrod
Of counsel
Maples and Calder
Mr. Kenneth Krys
Executive Chairman
KRyS Global
Mr. Daniel Glosband
Founder and Principal
CBInsolvency LLC
Ms. Inga West
Counsel
Ashurst
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group, LLC brings together the world's leading authorities and industry participants through informative two-hour webcasts that study the impact of changing regulations and help businesses succeed through proper regulatory compliance.
