"Operating a PWC on Plane" Video Debuts

RALEIGH, N.C. - March 22, 2018 - PRLog -- The United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) announces the debut of its streaming media video "Operating a PWC on Plane" on America's Boating Channel™, which can be found online at americasboatingchannel.com (http://www.americasboatingchannel.com) and as a free mobile app available at Apple's App Store and Google Play.

The new "Operating a PWC on Plane (https://youtu.be/h3WxF0FYkAo)" video shows how to get a personal watercraft on plane quickly and efficiently, by employing a strong throttle and optimally positioning weight.

Viewers will also learn how to throttle-down to slow speed smoothly.

Also featured are tips for properly trimming a PWC.

The "Operating a PWC on Plane"video is the third episode of a six-part series on PWC operations, and is also being distributed by America's Boating Channel through popular social media including Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/americasboatingchannel/), Twitter, and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1c_rFyt1fGqvdiSauAijAg).

America's Boating Channel will launch a new title each week through April, as most Americans prepare for the 2018 recreational boating season. All video programming on the channel is offered at no charge.

America's Boating Channel is produced under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The United States Power Squadrons is the premier boating organization dedicated to "Safe Boating through Education" since 1914. USPS is America's Boating Club® for boaters, by boaters.

America's Boating Channel has as its partner BoatUS and is cosponsored by Discover Boating with a contribution from Weems & Plath.

As an America's Boating Channel Partner, the Boat Owners Association of the United States (BoatUS) has been looking after the interests of recreational boaters since its founding in 1966.

BoatUs is the nation's largest organization of recreational boat owners, with over half a million dues-paying members.

BoatUS provides a diverse offering of marine services for the recreational boater.

As an America's Boating Channel Sponsor, Discover Boating is a public awareness effort managed by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) on behalf of the North American recreational boating industry.

Discover Boating programs focus on fsbdt increasing participation and creating interest in recreational boating by demonstrating the benefits, affordability, and accessibility of the boating lifestyle.

As an America's Boating Channel Contributor, Weems & Plath offers the SOS Distress Light, an LED visual distress signal device that meets US Coast Guard requirements to replace traditional pyrotechnic flares.

America's Boating Channel Website: americasboatingchannel.com (http://www.americasboatingchannel.com)

United States Power Squadrons Website: americasboatingclub.org (http://www.USPS.org)

U.S. Coast Guard Website: uscgboating.org (http://www.uscgboating.org)

BoatUS Website: boatus.com (http://www.boatus.com)

Discover Boating Website: discoverboating.com (http://www.discoverboating.com)

Weems & Plath Website: weems-plath.com (http://www.weems-plath.com)

Contact
Peter TenBrink
Public Relations Officer
***@americasboatingchannel.com
End
Source:United States Power Squadrons
Email:***@americasboatingchannel.com Email Verified
Tags:Pwc, Safe Boating, Boater Education
Industry:Sports
Location:Raleigh - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Products
Disclaimer     Report Abuse
