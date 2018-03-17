Ian Richey Named to National Institute of Standards and Technology Board of Examiners

National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) accepts Ian Richey, President of Prescient Solutions Group, Inc. to the Board of Examiners for the 2018 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award.

--(NIST) has accepted Ian Richey, President of Prescient Solutions Group, Inc. Reston, VA, to the Board of Examiners for the 2018 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award. The Baldrige Award is the nation's highest honor for organizational innovation and performance excellence.Appointed by the NIST Director, examiners are responsible for reviewing and evaluating applications submitted for the Baldrige Award, as well as other assessment-related tasks. The examiner board is composed of more than 340 leading experts competitively selected from industry, professional, trade, education, health care and nonprofit (including government) organizations from across the United States.Being accepted to the Board of Examiners illustrates Mr. Richey's adherence to the highest standards of quality and peer recognition, demonstrating competencies related to customer focus, communication, ethics, action orientation, team building and analytical skills. All members of the board must take part in the nationally ranked leadership development course based on the Baldrige Performance Excellence Framework.Throughout his career Ian Richey has been committed to fsbdt continuous improvement efforts, utilizing the Baldrige Performance Excellence Framework. During his many engagements Ian has been instrumental in implementing organizational improvements for DHS, USCIS, Ginnie Mae and others: implementing robust performance management system using a Balanced Scorecard model; instituting an organization-wide, annual strategic planning process; implementing a central service request system and ensuring systematic annual surveys of employees, contractors, and stakeholders to determine levels of satisfaction and engagement.Ian Richey, is a published and recognized industry leader in quality management and performance improvement. With more than 20 years consulting expertise to commercial and federal clients, Mr. Richey provides focused knowledge in the areas of Telecommunications, Information Technology, and the Defense Industry. He holds a Project Management Institute (PMI) Project Management Professional (PMP) certification, a Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt certification, and a Jonah (Theory of Constraints)certification. Mr. Richey served in the U.S. Navy in the field of Cryptology. While actively deployed to the 6th Fleet, he attained an MBA from Bowie State University. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts from Randolph-Macon College.Named after Malcolm Baldrige, the 26th Secretary of Commerce, the Baldrige Award was established by Congress in 1987. Awards may be given annually to organizations in each of six categories: manufacturing, service, small business, education, health care and nonprofit. The Award promotes innovation and excellence in organizational performance, recognizes the achievements and results of U.S. organizations, and publicizes successful performance strategies. Since the first group was recognized in 1988, 114 awards have been presented to 106 organizations (including seven repeat recipients). The 2016 winners are Don Chalmers Ford, Rio Rancho, N.M. (small business); Momentum Group, Irvine, Calif. (small business); Kindred Nursing and Rehabilitation–Mountain Valley, Kellogg, Idaho (health care); and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital, Sugar Land, Texas (health care)