March 2018
Yin Yoga Inspiring Creative Flow Radio Show Interview With Renowned Public Artist Lloyd Goradesky

YinYoga Lifestyle radio programming with Colette Darville hosts Public Artist Lloyd Goradesky. Experience the Yin Yoga Inspiring Creative Flow segment with the artist and learn more about the arts, yoga and personal growth.
 
 
MIAMI - March 21, 2018 - PRLog -- Enjoy an Artist Interview with YinYoga Lifestyle, hosted by Colette Darville. Experience Public Artist Lloyd Goradesky in 'Yin Yoga Inspiring Creative Flow'.

Lloyd Goradesky's art extends from multimedia to complex photographic creations. His artistic goal is to get the viewer to interpret the meaningful message to save our environment. Although His media is photography, the camera is only the beginning of his art process. Goradesky's work is a constant attempt to 'encourage' by showing the beauty of nature.

"Goradesky's work is compared to Christo & Jean-Claude. Using the Power of Art to bring awareness to our natural surroundings, Goradesky's art extends from multi-media design to complex material creations." -Discovery Channel

Goradesky's current fsbdt project involves experimenting with glass technology combined with innovative lighting led Chabad Chayil Synagogue to select him as the Project Artist and Art Consultant for building and designing their Synagogue and educational building; a project that spans an entire city block in Aventura, Florida. The building's focal point is the welcoming illusion of an open book that is created by the structure itself designed by Goradesky. The project includes Goradesky's exclusive illusionary design and creative technology. https://www.spreaker.com/user/10066453/100217-lloyd-gorad...
Source:Lloyd Goradesky Public Art Group
Email:***@themiamiartscene.com Email Verified
Tags:Yoga, Public Art, Photography
Industry:Health
Location:Miami - Florida - United States
Subject:Features
