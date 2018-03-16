News By Tag
24-Year Old Doctoral Candidate Presents Premiere Multigenerational Women's Empowerment Experience
Bridging Generational Gaps Between Women & Leading them to a Higher Standard of Personal Empowerment & Self Exploration
The conference will bring together hundreds of creative, entrepreneurial and professional women and many allies. Hosted by A. Margot Brisky, Owner of DiscoverHer Life Coaching, LLC and Founder of DiscoverHer Worldwide, Incorporated, the one day Phoenix conference will focus on mastering the journey through womanhood by addressing several components including generational legacy, executive leadership, personal empowerment, collaborative accountability, women's wellness and more. There is also a Mini Woman In Action segment for young women ages 5-12 hosted by Mocha Princess AZ, Incorporated. Their experience will incorporate interactive activities on topics of Education, STEM, Entrepreneurship, Etiquette, Public Speaking and more.
Through the conference, the audience will create and take with them a personalized action plan to invest into the betterment of themselves as they align and navigate their own journeys. As a collective, we are calling women into action and leading them to a higher standard of personal empowerment.
What sets this conference apart is the tangible keys shared by each speaker and thought leader. The audience will witness the demonstration of true transformation when dealing with healing, empowerment, discovering purpose, regaining authority in one's life, and increasing their net-worth. As well, attendees will be joining us from Canada, London, Dominican Republic and Jamaica.
When asked about how she is anticipating the Conference, A. Margot states "I see this vision of hundreds of diverse, multigenerational women working in tandem in one common space becoming a reality. An experience of this magnitude has never taken place in Phoenix. On Saturday, fsbdt April 21, 2018, the Woman in Action team and dozens of community, national, and international partners will cultivate the space for women to take authority and action in their lives where generation gaps will begin to be bridged. The time is now!"
This will be next level expansion for all attendees, regardless of age. Come for the experience and leave armed with the tools to prosper in every aspect of life. For more information and to purchase tickets regarding the Woman in Action Conference, please visit www.womaninactionconference.com. For media credentials or to request an interview with the Founder, A. Margot Brisky, send inquiries to Candice@CandiceNicolePR.com. To keep up with the Woman in Action on Social Media, follow @WomanInActionConference on Instagram and "LIKE" the Facebook page via Woman in Action Conference.
Candice Nicole
candice@candicenicolepr.com
