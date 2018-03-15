News By Tag
Excel Software Ships FileMaker, Xojo and Xcode Plugins for Software Protection and Licensing
Apply Trial, Product, Try/Buy, Subscription or Floating License to FileMaker, Xojo or Xcode Apps
PluginFMQLRT 2.0 adds a 64-bit FileMaker Windows plugin. It also supports 32-bit FileMaker Windows and a 64-bit Cocoa plugin for Mac OS computers. PluginXojoQLRT 2.1 supports both 32-bit and 64-bit Mac and Windows apps created with Xojo. QLRT Xcode 3.1 is a static library that can be compiled into any Xcode desktop application.
FileMaker, Xojo and Xcode developers can quickly add offline, Serial Number online or USB dongle activation to protect and license any Mac or Windows desktop application. Configure and apply a time-limited Trial, Product, Try/Buy or Subscription license with computer unique activation. The license type, features, interface customization and activation process can be configured within QuickLicense without custom programming. Runtime commands for added flexibility include fsbdt license release, restore, reset, suspend, remote enabling of features, field read and write, plus data send and receive through the activation server.
The runtime files work with an integrated family of tools that includes QuickLicense, QuickLicense Server, LicenseSupport, MakeDongle, the Safe Activation service and the self-hosted Desktop License Server. The entire order, payment, delivery, product activation and license management process can be fully customized and automated from a developer website.
The runtime files add new QuickLicense features including credit card payment commands to accept InApp credit card payments with a couple function calls. This capability requires a Safe Activation account and uses the Paypal system to securely vault credit card data and accept payments.
Each Serial Number activated license includes a set of feature flags that can control product capabilities including access to different editions or paid upgrades. Feature flags can be remotely set from the Safe Activation server through an automated purchase process. For example, simple Paypal Buy or Subscription buttons can automate the upgrade process from a Personal to Standard or Global edition of a Product without requiring an additional download. Major upgrades to a product or additional computer activations can be priced and purchased based on the current version of a customer product.
PluginFMQLRT 2.0 and PluginXojoQLRT 2.1 are each available for Mac or Windows at $295 each. QLRT Xcode 3.1 is $495. Each product includes royalty-free runtime distribution rights for any number of protected products or distributed licenses. Each package includes a PDF user guide, sample code and online demonstration videos.
Excel Software
Ph: (702) 445-7645
Web: http://www.excelsoftware.com
Email: info@excelsoftware.com
Contact
Harold Halbleib
***@excelsoftware.com
702-445-7645
End
