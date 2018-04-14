 
News By Tag
* Entertainment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Newark
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21201918171615


Sistahs in Business Expo Announces Remaining Dates for it's 4-City Tour in 2018

Creating an Accessible and Cost-Effective Platform for Small Businesses
 
 
SIB Expo Newark, NJ
SIB Expo Newark, NJ
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Entertainment

Industry:
Business

Location:
Newark - New Jersey - US

Subject:
Events

NEWARK, N.J. - March 20, 2018 - PRLog -- Sistahs in Business Expo ("SIB Expo") is excited to announce the remaining dates for its 4-City Tour happening in 2018.  The first stop will be held in Newark, NJ, hosted by Jasmine Sanders, Co-Star of the Nationally Syndicated "The DL Hughley Show". The additional cities that have been added are Philadelphia, PA, Columbia, SC and Atlanta, GA. All of the dates and venues are listed below. The NJ Expo will also feature Keynote Speakers MC Lyte & Dr. Lynn Richardson, a SuperPower Panel, and over 70 vendors will be on site, including the official radio partner, 103.9 New York.

Full Tour Schedule for Sistahs in Business Expo:

• April 14, 2018- Ramada Plaza | 8 AM-4 PM
• July 14, 2018- Temple University Howard Gittis Student Center | 10 AM-5 PM
• August 11, 2018- Medallion Conference Center | 10 AM-5 PM
• October 13, 2018- Dekalb Conference Center | 10 AM-4 PM

When asked about the excitement for the 4 City Tour,  Founder of the SIB Expo Aisha Taylor Issah states "We couldn't be more excited to bring the Sistahs in Business Expo to four great cities in 2018.  The incredible energy around our launch event has caught on in the other markets and we are looking forward to incredible experiences on each date.  The SIB Expo is not just an event, it's a movement created to celebrate entrepreneurial women of color and provide them with an accessible platform where they can grow and expand their reach.  Having powerful women like MC Lyte, Lynn Richardson, and Jasmine Sanders as a part of our movement is an honor and we can't wait to hear the stories of success that come as a result of their involvement."

The SIB Expo provides an accessible platform where women of color can significantly expand their reach and grow their businesses.  While other small business expos usually require costly vendor fees, the SIB Expo offers a more cost-effective option for small businesses, thereby guaranteeing their ability to earn more fsbdt on their investment. The expo's most unique quality is that the large majority of vendors will be businesses that are owned by women of color (the largest growing demographic of entrepreneurs), thereby including and attracting a larger audience of entrepreneurial women of color and those who support them.

For more information on the Expo and to purchase tickets, please visit www.sistahsinbusinessexpo.com. On social media, please follow @SIBExpo on Twitter and Instagram and Facebook @SistahsinBusinessExpo. If you're a media outlet interested in covering the Expo or interviewing the Founder, Aisha Taylor Issah, please email candice@candicenicolepr.com.

About Sistahs In Business Expo

Sistahs in Business Expo's mission is to create the country's premiere small business expo celebrating entrepreneurial women of color while providing a memorable experience for urban entrepreneurs and those who support them. .

Media Contact
Candice Nicole
candice@candicenicolepr.com
End
Source:Candice Nicole Public Relations
Email:***@candicenicolepr.com Email Verified
Tags:Entertainment
Industry:Business
Location:Newark - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Candice Nicole PR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 20, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share