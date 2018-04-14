News By Tag
Sistahs in Business Expo Announces Remaining Dates for it's 4-City Tour in 2018
Creating an Accessible and Cost-Effective Platform for Small Businesses
Full Tour Schedule for Sistahs in Business Expo:
• April 14, 2018- Ramada Plaza | 8 AM-4 PM
• July 14, 2018- Temple University Howard Gittis Student Center | 10 AM-5 PM
• August 11, 2018- Medallion Conference Center | 10 AM-5 PM
• October 13, 2018- Dekalb Conference Center | 10 AM-4 PM
When asked about the excitement for the 4 City Tour, Founder of the SIB Expo Aisha Taylor Issah states "We couldn't be more excited to bring the Sistahs in Business Expo to four great cities in 2018. The incredible energy around our launch event has caught on in the other markets and we are looking forward to incredible experiences on each date. The SIB Expo is not just an event, it's a movement created to celebrate entrepreneurial women of color and provide them with an accessible platform where they can grow and expand their reach. Having powerful women like MC Lyte, Lynn Richardson, and Jasmine Sanders as a part of our movement is an honor and we can't wait to hear the stories of success that come as a result of their involvement."
The SIB Expo provides an accessible platform where women of color can significantly expand their reach and grow their businesses. While other small business expos usually require costly vendor fees, the SIB Expo offers a more cost-effective option for small businesses, thereby guaranteeing their ability to earn more fsbdt on their investment. The expo's most unique quality is that the large majority of vendors will be businesses that are owned by women of color (the largest growing demographic of entrepreneurs)
About Sistahs In Business Expo
Sistahs in Business Expo's mission is to create the country's premiere small business expo celebrating entrepreneurial women of color while providing a memorable experience for urban entrepreneurs and those who support them. .
