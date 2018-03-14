The Queens Chamber is bringing a Little Bit of Queens to Albany!

Food And Beverage

-- Along with the Members, Staff, & Board of Directors; the Queens Chamber of Commerce is descending upon our State Capitol of Albany on Tuesday March 20for their 2Annual Queens Day.In addition to scheduled meetings with elected officials from the Queens delegation in the Senate and the Assembly, over 45 food and beverage purveyors from across the borough will be offering up a wide selection of food tastings. Further, lunch will be served at the fsbdt Cornerstone Restaurant with keynote remarks by Carlo Scissura, President & CEO of the New York Building Congress. "We are thrilled to be joined by Carlo Scissura at our lunch, says Thomas J. Grech, President & CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce. We are fortunate to have such a terrific leader in our Queens Borough President Melinda Katz and are humbled by the diversity and depth of the Queens Assembly and Senate delegations". "While advancing our legislative agenda is an important of this effort; it truly is a wonderful time to just celebrate all that is good in Queens in 2018. We are all looking forward to a fun feel-good day"In addition to the Queens Chambers' legislative agenda, the Chamber will also be releasing and launching its first ever Queens Economic Development Guide for our Members, elected officials and the general public.