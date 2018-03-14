End

-- Cooper Harris, CEO of Klickly, the 'smart' impulse-payments platform, will join as a panelist for The Girls' Lounge State of the Retail Industry, co-hosted by the Women in Retail Leadership Circle. The panel takes place on today during the Shoptalk Conference in Las Vegas at the Venetian. Cooper will outline Klickly's vision for the future of eCommerce and payments to an invite-only audience of CMO's and executives.This panel conversation will feature female leaders in the retail and commerce space discussing the state of the retail industry today. Topics will include rapidly evolving technology and innovation sectors and how they're changing the industry; why focusing on customers and their preferences is more important than ever; if retail stores are here to stay; how Amazon.com figures in to impact the future of retail; how to hire the best talent for a new and changing industry; and more.Cooper Harris will be joining such retail industry leaders as panel moderator Melissa Campanelli (Co-Founder, Women in Retail Leadership Circle and EIC, Total Retail), Mollie Spilman (COO, Criteo), Gina Boswell (Pres of Customer Development, Unilever), Shelley Huff (VP of Private Brands, Walmart.com), Joy Fan (CCO, Storefront), Anna Kruse (Senior Director, Best Buy), and Cristobel von Walstrom (VP, Information and Analytics Solutions, First Data).Founded by the Female Quotient, the The Girls' Lounge is a leading destination at conferences worldwide for female leaders to connect. They have hosted prolific experiences this year at the World Economic Forum, CES, and Dreamforce. And now at Shoptalk, fsbdt the Girls' Lounge is hosting a number of panels during Shoptalk in addition to the State of the Retail Industry, including "The Power of Women in Retail", "Why it's Important for Women to Engage Male Allies", and "EQ, AI and Female Consumers".Klickly is a "smart" impulse-payments technology that enables purchases directly within ads and other digital interfaces. The company's proprietary technology is the first of its kind: at the nexus of payments, commerce and marketing, Klickly powers "off-site sales" for hundreds of brands, allowing in-stream cross-channel commerce and giving real-time insight into what millions of people are searching for and actually buying.Klickly is the recent winner of the LA Business Journal's Patrick Soon-Shiong Innovation Award, was named by Adobe as a "Top Thought-Leader at Cannes Lions,"and won CES' Startup Showcase Award, Richard Branson's "Extreme Tech Challenge," Consumer Technology Association's "Startup of the Year" Award, and Google's "Young Innovator" Nomination.The Girls' Lounge was born after founder Shelley Zalis experienced the power of the pack in 2013. Zalis invited some girlfriends to join her at the male-dominated Consumer Electronics Show, and told them to invite their friends.About 50 women ended up walking the floor together. It was a "heartbeat moment" where the minority felt like the majority. What started as an informal female gathering has turned into a movement that emphasizes collaboration and mentorship to activate real change.In addition to the Girls' Lounge, The Female Quotient also offers research and strategy solutions for forward-thinking corporations to give companies and leaders the tools they need to design the culture they want. Their mission is to advance gender equality in the workplace. When you put women in any equation, the equation gets better.The Women in Retail Leadership Circle (WIRLC) is a unique, members-only networking group that offers enterprise-level women in the retail industry a place to learn, connect and grow. Focused on both personal and business development, WIRLC offers members the opportunity to share best practices, discuss industry issues and find inspiration on how to conquer challenges in their professional lives.https://www.wirlc.com/