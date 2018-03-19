Mystic Ink Publishing Cuts Price Of Award Winning THE INFINITY ZONE And Expands Its Distribution

Mystic Ink Publishing announced today that it is halving the price of its First Place International Book Award Winner THE INFINITY ZONE: A TRANSCENDENT APPROACH TO PEAK PERFORMANCE And Expanding Its Distribution into wider markets

-- The e-book format ofwhich won the top honor in the International Book Awards' New Age, Non-Fiction Category. is now for sale at half its original listing price. "The Infinity Zone" is a phenomenon that occurs at the nexus of perfect form and motion, bringing balance, coordination and power to physical and mental activities.Multiple award-winning author Matthew J Pallamary and pro-athlete Paul Mayberry combined sacred geometry, the architecture of DNA and the mathematics of Einstein, Rudolf Steiner and da Vinci, among other genius minds, to conceptualize "The Infinity Zone" phenomenon.Pallamary says, "The Infinity Zone's unique figure-8 movements improve mental focus, clarity and problem solving as well as improve physical rehabilitation, balance, injury recovery time, coordination, pain relief, flexibility, core strength and power to achieve peak performance in everyday activities on multiple levels."Mayberry and tennis pro Jack Broudy created a device called the, based on the concept of "Infinity Zone", which improves the mental and physical conditions of many individuals, including above-the-knee amputees, seniors, physically injured, autistic, weight-challenged, martial artists, dancers, musicians, as well as top athletes in all fsbdt sports.World-renowned psychologist and author of "The Voice of Rolling Thunder", Dr. Stanley Krippner raves, "Readers are told how to enhance their balance and power in areas ranging from art and music to sports and body-building. Five stars!"Science Fiction iconic author, David Brin, author of "EARTH" and "EXISTENCE" says "The Infinity Zone" is "A nifty tour of gorgeous patterns, fun coincidences and inspiring rhythms in nature, body and mind."Packed with fascinating photos, illustrations, and equations,is an entertaining, educational read for all ages, and a brief 140 pages. The e-book is an enhanced version with active links to more in-depth information and compelling facts.is now available, not only through Amazon, but also through Apple, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, Scribd, Indigo, and Angus & Robertson, all of which can be found through the following link:Both Pallamary and Mayberry are long-time residents of San Diego, CA. Pallamary is originally from Dorchester, MA and his other written works can be found atBased in San Diego since 2000, Mystic Ink Publishing is an independent publisher focusing on works of a spiritual, shamanic, new age, or transcendent nature.To see more of Mystic Ink's award winning titles, please visit :