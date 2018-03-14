News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
One Spark Selects Wash Ninja® Eco-Friendly Car Care to The World's Largest Idea Festival
One Spark is the world's largest idea festival. The One Spark festival provides a perfect platform for entrepreneurs and innovators to put their ideas in front of thousands of people, validate it, receive feedback, and interest. Approximately 320,000 people in 2015 attended One Spark in Jacksonville, FL. One Spark selects approximately 150 companies to share and showcase their ideas and businesses with the community. Entrepreneurs, inventors, creative thinkers, and innovators called "creators" display projects in various categories for attendees. One Spark offers opportunities for crowdfunding, connections with investors, venture capital, and lots of fun.
The One Spark festival features competitions for creators to compete in that include the Spark Tank Competition and People's Choice Awards. Innovators have the ability create a connection between themselves and the world.
Wash Ninja® started their hose-free mission 24 months ago before quickly growing to become the #1 waterless wash automotive detailing service and product startup in the Jacksonville, FL area, and recently begun taking their services and putting them into products. Wash Ninja® wash approved late last year to launch their products in the highly selective automotive category on the #1 ecommerce website, Amazon. Wash Ninja® products have been tested and proven on over 450 vehicles since inception delivering consistent 5-star reviews.
Wash Ninja® was honored in early 2018 with the Official Prestigious Yelp Award for consistent service fsbdt delivering the highest ratings possible. The company saves up to 70,000 gallons of water per year with green-friendly car detailing services using no trucks, trailers, or large water tanks. The company is very active on social media reaching nearly 75,000 social media followers. Wash Ninja® ranks as a Top 20 Account based on followers in Jacksonville, FL.
Wash Ninja® is honored to be part of One Spark Festival on April 6 & 7, 2018 at Daily's Place Amphitheater at EverBank Field in downtown Jacksonville, Florida. Visit the full press room on the Wash Ninja® website at www.wash.ninja to learn more.
About Wash Ninja, Inc.
Wash Ninja® provides premium eco-friendly waterless car wash products and professional automotive detailing services with zero waste delivering the finest results.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse