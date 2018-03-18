Alpha Assistant Has Launched An Innovative Assistant Service In The San Francisco Area

Virtual Assistant & Personal Assistant

-- Alpha Assistant has launched an innovative and customizable assistant service in thearea. The company is committed to providing personal and virtual assistant support for work or even for personal life. One of Alpha Assistant's assistants will be dedicated to you at a fraction of the cost of hiring an employee, which saves you both time and money.Alpha Assistant offers multiple ways to meet your assistant needs. Alpha Assistant offers an easy-to-use website,. Alpha Assistant's most popular offering is virtual assistant service. The college-educated online assistants are suited for a wide array of tasks, at a lower cost compared to hiring an additional employee. Many businesses implement the service to handle emails, spreadsheets, scheduling and other routine tasks. Alpha strives to provide a customized cost-effective way to outsource tasks, at the same time becoming a trusted extension of your staff and growing the business.Alpha Assistant also offers an in-person assistant service. A personal assistant will be devoted to your needs on-site. Example activities include scheduling, organizing, office support, and/or errands. However, they strive to make your life easier, so your eager assistant can help with most any fsbdt need.Business and individuals will be contacted for a short phone consultation to discuss the specifics. Alpha Assistant asks clients about which tasks they want to be completed, the number of hours needed and how to get the best out of the relationship. It will also carry out a group conference call with the clients and their new assistant to start building an efficient working relationship. That conference is also an opportunity to understand expectations. The company can then start arranging a customized solution.Several clients have shared their stories about Alpha Assistant. One client shared that one of the reasons their company went with them was because Alpha Assistant has made the process easy and clear. The same client said he also really like that they are based in America, and that they are getting quick response from Alpha Assistant whenever they have questions.Another client, who is self-employed, said he had a number of repetitive tasks that were consuming his time. Alpha Assistant helps him with updating weekly spreadsheets and keeping track of orders. The client has two virtual assistants through Alpha, and said it works well for anyone who wants to get rid of the less value-added activities.Alpha Assistant was started to offer personal and virtual assistant support for work and personal life. An assistant will be dedicated to you at a fraction of the cost of hiring an additional employee, which saves you both time and money. Alpha Assistant is dedicated to offering a wonderful and affordable client experience. They have made it their passion to help businesses and busy people cost-effectively succeed. Their hope is that you can have tasks taken care of and have extra time for more meaningful things in life. Please email info@alphaassistant.com with any questions.