Local high school string quartet to join the pros
Local high school string quartet to join touring Beatles vs. Stones show on Owensboro stage
The show pits Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction against rival Brit boys Abbey Road in an all-out musical showdown for rock dominance. The string quartet will perform seven songs with the bands.
Here's the rundown:
The show: The two greatest rock 'n' roll bands of all time face off in Beatles vs. Stones - A Musical Showdown. Taking the side of the Fab Four is Abbey Road, one of the nation's top Beatles tribute bands. With brilliant musicianship and authentic costumes and gear, Abbey Road plays beloved songs spanning the Beatles' career. They engage in a "showdown" of the hits with Stones tribute band Satisfaction - The International Rolling Stones Show, who offer a faithful rendition of the music and style of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and the bad boys of the British Invasion. The production includes multimedia, period costumes and vintage instruments. It has toured for years, with a critic for the Los Angeles Times at one point declaring: "this is the most unique tribute show in decades." The Owensboro show is part of a 125 city tour of the U.S., Canada and Australia.
The string quartet: Morgan Nave and Trinity King from Daviess County High and Isaac Malott and Olivia Clements from Apollo High will join the bands for the songs "Eleanor Rigby," "Yesterday,"
In addition to performing with their schools' orchestras, quartet members belong to prestigious area ensembles, including the Owensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra and the Western Kentucky University Pre-College String Program. Members also consistently receive Distinguished ratings at Kentucky Music Educators Association (KMEA) Solo & Ensemble festivals.
How the "Beatles" and "Stones" connection was started: The producers of Beatles vs. Stones approached DCPS string instructor Kelsey Davidson looking for a talented ensemble which could hold their own with a rock band in front of an audience. The show commonly hires a local quartet to augment the production while on tour.
The quartet's Beatles or Stones fans: All quartet members are Beatles fans.
"The Beatles made music that made everyone feel nice," said King. "It was a different sound that no one ever heard before."
Nave is a Beatles fan and her favorite Fab Four song is "Eleanor Rigby."
"I'm super excited we get to play "Eleanor Rigby" in the Beatles fsbdt vs. Stones show," said Nave. "I love that song."
"Like One Direction, the Beatles were adored by their fans," said Clements. "They made great music."
Malott's favorite Beatles album is "Abbey Road."
performs on April 23 at the RiverPark Center at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $35 - $75 and may be purchased online at www.riverparkcenter.org, by phone at (270) 687-2770 or at the RiverPark Center Box Office. The RiverPark Center is located at 101 Daviess Street Owensboro, KY 42303. The show is family friendly and appropriate for all ages.
And here is some additional information about the DCPS String Quartet:
Morgan Nave, 17, has been playing the violin for six years. She is a member of the Daviess County High Chamber and Concert Orchestras and is a first violinist with the Owensboro Youth Symphony Orchestra.
"I love all the different genres of music you can play with the violin," said Nave.
The senior plans to attend college and become a nurse.
Issac Malott, 17, has been a violinist for six years and also plays the mandolin. He is a member of the Apollo High String Orchestra, the Owensboro Youth Symphony Orchestra and the WKU Pre-College String Program. He receives Distinguished ratings at KMEA solo and ensemble festivals as a soloist.
"I loved playing the violin since I started and I've loved it ever since," said Malott.
"Playing with orchestra makes you accountable to others," he said. "You don't want to drag the whole orchestra down."
Malott was a member of his school's swim team and played football for AHS.
An AP student, he takes engineering courses through Owensboro Community and Technical College and is a member of his school's Engineering Academy. The junior aspires to pursue a career in engineering.
Trinity King, 17, has been playing the viola for eight years. She performs with the Daviess County High Concert and Chamber Orchestras, the Owensboro Youth Symphony Orchestra and receives Distinguished ratings at solo and ensemble competitions.
"Being in orchestra is like being part of a family," said King. "Everyone wants to play music and have fun."
After graduation, the senior will attend the Nossi College of Art and pursue a career in photography.
Olivia Clements, 17, has been playing the cello for seven years and also plays the ukulele and guitar. She performs with the Apollo High String Orchestra, the Owensboro Youth Symphony Orchestra and consistently receives Distinguished ratings at KMEA solo and ensemble festivals.
"I love the mellow sound of the cello and it's relaxing for me to play," said Clements.
The senior will be attending Brescia University in the fall and pursuing a career in nursing.
