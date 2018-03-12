News By Tag
Third Annual SpeakLife Conference Hosted By La'Ticia Nicole Beatty
Learn How to Overcome Challenges in Life with Faith, the Right Mindset, and a Plan
La'Ticia Nicole -as she is affectionately called, believes her mission is to encourage people to realize that they have the God-given power to speak to the challenges that everyone faces on a daily basis and to overcome them with the right mindset, faith, and a plan.
The Third Annual SpeakLife Conference will take place, Saturday, March 17, 2018, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton, 1200 Claren Circle, Morrisville, NC 27560. Guest speakers will fsbdt be Pastor Al Morgan; Pastor Brandi Rojas; Shani Mcllwain, and Dr. Oliver T. Reed. La'Ticia Nicole will serve as host of her guest speakers.
Limited tickets are still available. Visit http://universe.com
To learn more about La'Ticia Nicole Beatty, follow her on social media, or visit her website www.laticianicole.com.
Contact
Pamela R Purifoy
P R Communications Group, LLC
***@gmail.com
