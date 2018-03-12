 
News By Tag
* La'Ticia Nicole Beatty
* SpeakLife Conference
* Live Your Best Life
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Durham
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
18171615141312

Third Annual SpeakLife Conference Hosted By La'Ticia Nicole Beatty

Learn How to Overcome Challenges in Life with Faith, the Right Mindset, and a Plan
 
 
La'Ticia Nicole Beatty, Philanthropist & CEO SpeakLife Enterprises
La'Ticia Nicole Beatty, Philanthropist & CEO SpeakLife Enterprises
DURHAM, N.C. - March 17, 2018 - PRLog -- She is the Director of a senior healthcare facility. The Marketing Director of SURGE 365, the founder and CEO of SpeakLife Enterprises, a minister-in-training; a  philanthropist, a wife, and mother of two sons. With so many titles one might wonder when she would have the time to host the Third Annual SpeakLife Conference, but if you are La'Ticia Nicole Beatty, it's just one of the many roles you juggle daily with ease.

La'Ticia Nicole -as she is affectionately called, believes her mission is to encourage people to realize that they have the God-given power to speak to the challenges that everyone faces on a daily basis and to overcome them with the right mindset, faith, and a plan.

The Third Annual SpeakLife Conference will take place, Saturday, March 17, 2018, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton, 1200 Claren Circle, Morrisville, NC 27560. Guest speakers will fsbdt be Pastor Al Morgan; Pastor Brandi Rojas; Shani Mcllwain, and Dr. Oliver T. Reed. La'Ticia Nicole will serve as host of her guest speakers.

Limited tickets are still available. Visit http://universe.com

To learn more about La'Ticia Nicole Beatty, follow her on social media, or visit her website www.laticianicole.com.

Contact
Pamela R Purifoy
P R Communications Group, LLC
***@gmail.com
End
Source:SpeakLife Enterprises
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:La'Ticia Nicole Beatty, SpeakLife Conference, Live Your Best Life
Industry:Event
Location:Durham - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
P R Communications Group, LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 17, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share