BrightStar Care St. Paul Offices Under New Management
World's Premier Home Care Franchise Continues to Demonstrate a Higher Standard of Quality for St. Paul Families.
The Bloomington office's direction and quality of home health care services will be overseen by Director of Nursing Travis Moore, RN. Travis started his career as a paramedic prior to becoming an RN, and brings years of experience in the hospital setting to his clinical leadership role. St. Paul's Director of Nursing, Karena Rother, RN, will utilize her 17 years of clinical experience to ensure caregivers are properly trained and exceed current industry standards and practices. The team brings a passion for person-centered care, entrepreneurship, and business skills to both Twin Cities BrightStar Care locations.
"My career journey started in health care overseeing HR for a hospital in Monroe, Wisconsin. When I moved to the Twin Cities, I knew I wanted to continue working with passionate caregivers providing quality care and compassion to as many people as possible," said Ashley Eiserman, general manager and co-owner, BrightStar Care of St. Paul. "BrightStar Care strives to be the best in the industry, and I'm proud to represent the brand in the St. Paul area and offer families and local healthcare organizations the highest quality of care."
"The team's passion for helping others is evident in their previous work and we're delighted to have them leading our St. Paul and Bloomington offices," said Shelly Sun, CEO of BrightStar Care. "Finding the right home care agency is a big life decision for families, and we know that these teams will continue to provide the St. Paul community the highest-quality home care services."
BrightStar Care provides the full continuum of home care services comprised of companionship, personal care, dementia care, transportation, medication assistance, skilled nursing and more to improve clients' health and quality of life. Each independently owned and operated BrightStar Care location pursues Joint Commission accreditation, the same validation of clinical quality as the country's best hospitals.
About BrightStar Care
Based in Chicago, BrightStar Care is a national private duty home care and medical staffing franchise with more than 300 locations which provide medical and non-medical services to clients within their homes, as well as supplemental care staff to corporate clients. BrightStar Care franchise locations across the country employ over 2,500 registered nurses who play a unique role in overseeing the care for each individual client, a service that no other private duty home care provider offers. In addition, BrightStar Care is the only national home care franchise to receive The Joint Commission's Enterprise Champion for Quality award every year since the award's inception. In 2015, the company ranked No. 177 on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list, No. 27 on Crain's Chicago "Fast Fifty," ranking and was included for the tenth consecutive year on Inc. Magazine's prestigious Inc. 5000 list.
