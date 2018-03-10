News By Tag
Houston Designer makes her second splash at Wearable art Gala honoring Beyonce - Knowles Carter
Designer and Creative Director Lauren Carmon Designs and Sponsor 2018 Wearable Art Gala Honoring Beyonce
Celebrity Designer and The Boutique owner Lauren Carmon, graduate of Parsons School of Design, creates timeless fashion pieces for Trina, Angela Simmons, Tami Roman, Devi Dev, Joseline Hernandez, and many more notable people. Official sponsor of the Wearable Art Gala, Lauren will invest in the production, in addition to ensuring all pieces are brilliantly constructed to express art.
Lauren is no stranger to the fashion industry. With over a decade of experience under her belt she has managed to do work for The Vanity Fashion Show, Couture Noir, The Xperience, The Lupus Awareness Fashion Show, plus more! This savvy creative director has used her keen eye for detail and has created an empire! Her boutique, The Boutique, is a fashionistas dreamland filled with the latest in women's fashion.
Over the years Lauren has given back to her community. She has created The Prom fsbdt Experience that gives away custom prom dresses to less fortunate young ladies. Lauren is also a positive role model; she attends several high school career days to teach young women about the fashion industry. Because of her many community efforts Lauren was honored with several awards, including The Certificate of Congressional Recognition - Being an Outstanding Global Business Woman and Leader by Sheila Jackson Lee.
The Wearable Art Gala is presented by Shea Moisture and proudly supported by The Shawn Carter Foundation, Morgan Stanley, Live Nation, PRG, Lyft, Nissan, and The Horowitz Family Foundation. ESSENCE has been announced the official media sponsor.
ABOUT THE WEARABLE ART GALA
The Wearable Art Gala celebrates fine art and raises a toast to African American artists whose provocative and inspiring pieces will be auctioned to raise money for teen mentorship programs. The Wearable Art Gala is the signature event of The WACO Theater Center, founded and built by Tina Knowles Lawson, a fashion designer, art collector and philanthropist, and her husband, actor, director and master acting teacher, Richard Lawson.
For more information about Lauren Carmon, please visit https://www.iamphreshy.com
