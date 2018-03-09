News By Tag
New ODBC Driver for Amazon Redshift and Upgraded ODBC Drivers for Desktop and Clouds
Devart, Czech software provider of database connectivity solutions and tools for database management and development, has announced the release of updated versions of all ODBC drivers for Databases and Clouds and new ODBC Driver for Amazon Redshift. ODBC Drivers provide high-performance and feature-rich connectivity solutions for ODBC-based applications to access the most popular databases directly from Windows, macOS, Linux, both 32-bit and 64-bit.
New ODBC Driver for Amazon Redshift includes such significant features as:
• Direct Connection to Amazon Redshift avoiding any additional libraries or client software.
• Supported platforms - Windows, macOS, Linux (32-bit and 64-bit).
• Possibility of using Advanced Connection String parameters, thus providing users with advanced capabilities to configure the driver.
• Work with Amazon Redshift securely using SSL and SSH connections, as well as HTTPS tunneling.
• Unicode support provides capacity to interpret Unicode function calls without the intervention of the Driver Manager.
• Full support for API Functions and ODBC data types.
Updated versions of all ODBC drivers for Desktop and Clouds present the following features and enhancements:
• Performance of batch operations is significantly improved.
• Magento version 2.x is supported.
• FreshBooks fsbdt new version is supported.
• Sandbox environment for NetSuite is supported.
• Connection Timeout and Command Timeout are added to Cloud ODBC drivers.
• App center client authentication in Salesforce Marketing Cloud is supported.
Learn more about ODBC Drivers for Databases and Clouds at https://www.devart.com/
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
Learn more about Devart athttps://www.devart.com.
Contact
Jordan Sanders
***@devart.com
