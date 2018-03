Mark Spain Real Estate Begins Southeast Expansion by Opening Downtown Raleigh Location

One of the industry's leading independent residential real estate firms, Mark Spain Real Estate, has unveiled a comprehensive expansion plan to extend its territory beyond its Georgia base. Its first out-of-state location opened in Raleigh, NC.

A Raleigh Mark Spain Real Estate for sale yard sign--coming to a yard near you!

-- North Carolina's capital city, Raleigh, is experiencing tremendous job growth, housing expansion and population growth, with nearly 32,000 new people moving to the city last year. According to Zillow, Raleigh is ranked as the second-hottest real estate market to watch in 2018. "Zillow's Hottest Housing Markets for 2018" was based on increasing home values and rental prices, job opportunities, steady income growth and low unemployment rates."The Raleigh-Durham area has tremendous possibility, as part of the Research Triangle. Raleigh's $230,600 median home price last year was nearly $45,000 below the national average and this allows for young and growing families to afford a home earlier," said Chairman and CEO Mark Spain. "It's a great fit for our real estate model and we look forward to becoming more involved with the local communities that make up the Raleigh-Durham area."Spain explained how the company differs from traditional real estate models. At Mark Spain Real Estate, everyone works together to succeed instead of competing against each other as in a traditional real estate brokerage model. The result is a more caring, collaborative and close-knit culture. Customer service is given extremely high importance and the result is a near five-star rating on Zillow, where the firm is the No. 1 most reviewed real estate company in the entire United States.Prior to forming his own independent firm in 2016, the Mark Spain real estate team were annually the No. 1 ranked large team for sales production with the Atlanta Realtors Association for more than 10 consecutive years and annually appeared in the top 10 of thelist of America's top 1,000 agents and teams. Last fall,named the firm to its annual Inc. 5000 list, a prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.In 2017, Mark Spain Real Estate sold a record $550 million in real estate. On average, the Mark Spain team sold 8 homes per business day, helping a record 2,318 clients buy or sell a home. Mark Spain has sold more than $3 billion in collective gross sales for his career.The Mark Spain Real Estate Raleigh ( http://www.MarkSpain.com/ Raleigh/ ) office is located downtown at 555 Fayetteville Street on the third floor of Industrious. The Director of Sales for the office is William Buffaloe, a Raleigh native who brings the experience of hundreds of transactions in the Raleigh real estate market."According to Zillow, Raleigh is the second fastest growing real estate market behind Austin, Texas," explained William Buffaloe, who already has the Raleigh sales team at nearly half capacity of the 20-agent goal for the current office location space. "The Mark Spain Real Estate technology and marketing aspects we are creating for our clients are tremendous. And nobody is doing the advertising or marketing like we are—all the billboards, online marketing, even sponsoring the evening weather on KBC 11."Mark Spain Real Estate has five locations in Georgia—four in metro Atlanta and an office in Athens—and two locations in North Carolina—Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte. An additional location in Tennessee fsbdt will open this summer and Florida will be introduced to the Mark Spain brand in 2019.To learn more about the firm, the markets it serves, or its Guaranteed Sold program, visit MarkSpain.com, call 800-350-0221 or follow the firm on Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/ MarkSpainRealEstate )or Twitter (https://www.twitter.com/MarkSpainTeam)###Mark Spain Real Estate is an industry-leading estate firm with offices throughout the southeast. In 2017, Mark Spain Real Estate sold a record $550 million in real estate, helping 2,318 clients sell or purchase a home. Mark Spain has sold more than $3 billion in collective gross sales for his career. In addition, MSRE is the No. 1 most reviewed real estate company on Zillow in the entire United States.MSRE was honored in 2017 and 2018 as one ofTop 150 Atlanta Workplaces. In July 2017, Mark Spain and his team earned the No. 2 ranking in the U.S. for closed transactions on " The Thousand Top Real Estate Professionals (http://www.thethousandrealestateprofessionals.com/)," a national awards ranking, sponsored annually by REAL Trends and advertised in. In September,ranked MSRE No. 2,097 on its annual Inc. 5000 List, a ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This award joins a growing list of accolades for MSRE, including an(ABC) Pacesetter Award and the 2018 Bulldog 100 Award, which recognized the 100 fastest-growing businesses owned or operated by University of Georgia graduates.