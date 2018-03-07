News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Mark Spain Real Estate Begins Southeast Expansion by Opening Downtown Raleigh Location
One of the industry's leading independent residential real estate firms, Mark Spain Real Estate, has unveiled a comprehensive expansion plan to extend its territory beyond its Georgia base. Its first out-of-state location opened in Raleigh, NC.
"The Raleigh-Durham area has tremendous possibility, as part of the Research Triangle. Raleigh's $230,600 median home price last year was nearly $45,000 below the national average and this allows for young and growing families to afford a home earlier," said Chairman and CEO Mark Spain. "It's a great fit for our real estate model and we look forward to becoming more involved with the local communities that make up the Raleigh-Durham area."
Spain explained how the company differs from traditional real estate models. At Mark Spain Real Estate, everyone works together to succeed instead of competing against each other as in a traditional real estate brokerage model. The result is a more caring, collaborative and close-knit culture. Customer service is given extremely high importance and the result is a near five-star rating on Zillow, where the firm is the No. 1 most reviewed real estate company in the entire United States.
Prior to forming his own independent firm in 2016, the Mark Spain real estate team were annually the No. 1 ranked large team for sales production with the Atlanta Realtors Association for more than 10 consecutive years and annually appeared in the top 10 of the REAL Trends/Wall Street Journal list of America's top 1,000 agents and teams. Last fall, Inc. Magazine named the firm to its annual Inc. 5000 list, a prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.
In 2017, Mark Spain Real Estate sold a record $550 million in real estate. On average, the Mark Spain team sold 8 homes per business day, helping a record 2,318 clients buy or sell a home. Mark Spain has sold more than $3 billion in collective gross sales for his career.
The Mark Spain Real Estate Raleigh (http://www.MarkSpain.com/
"According to Zillow, Raleigh is the second fastest growing real estate market behind Austin, Texas," explained William Buffaloe, who already has the Raleigh sales team at nearly half capacity of the 20-agent goal for the current office location space. "The Mark Spain Real Estate technology and marketing aspects we are creating for our clients are tremendous. And nobody is doing the advertising or marketing like we are—all the billboards, online marketing, even sponsoring the evening weather on KBC 11."
Mark Spain Real Estate has five locations in Georgia—four in metro Atlanta and an office in Athens—and two locations in North Carolina—Raleigh-
To learn more about the firm, the markets it serves, or its Guaranteed Sold program, visit MarkSpain.com, call 800-350-0221 or follow the firm on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
###
About Mark Spain Real Estate (MSRE):
Mark Spain Real Estate is an industry-leading estate firm with offices throughout the southeast. In 2017, Mark Spain Real Estate sold a record $550 million in real estate, helping 2,318 clients sell or purchase a home. Mark Spain has sold more than $3 billion in collective gross sales for his career. In addition, MSRE is the No. 1 most reviewed real estate company on Zillow in the entire United States.
MSRE was honored in 2017 and 2018 as one of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Top 150 Atlanta Workplaces. In July 2017, Mark Spain and his team earned the No. 2 ranking in the U.S. for closed transactions on "The Thousand Top Real Estate Professionals (http://www.thethousandrealestateprofessionals.com/)
Contact
TC McClenning, @RealtorPR
Top Cat Creative, 404-819-0643
***@topcatcreative.com
800-350-0221
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse