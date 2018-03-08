News By Tag
autopom! Releases Extended Vehicle Warranty Tips for First-Car Buyers
The leading provider of replacements for expired car warranties has released an exclusive report for first-time car buyers.
Whether or not to purchase an extended vehicle warranty is a huge decision for first-time car buyers. autopom! urges first-time car buyers to do their research and find a trustworthy company that provides an extended vehicle warranty plan at a price that is affordable. autopom! also tells young car buyers to ask about features and benefits and be sure their extended auto warranty comes with a money-back guarantee.
"An extended car warranty can be an expensive endeavor," says Mike Jones, president and CEO fsbdt of autopom! "We want this report to serve a resource for first-time car buyers so that they can find a protection plan perfect for their budget and their vehicle."
View the exclusive report now available on autopom!'s website: blog.extended-
To learn more about the vehicle protection plans autopom! has for first car buyers, as well as its replacements for auto warranties in California, request a free quote: http://www.extended-
About autopom! autopom!, llc is a BBB accredited, A+ rated provider of vehicle protection plans for both new and used cars, as well as a licensed California agency. autopom!
