Sea Dog Brew Pub Treasure Island To Host St. Patty's Day Block Party
Waterfront Pub to Feature Family-Friendly Festival of Live Bands, Drink Specials, and Games
WHAT: Sea Dog Brew Pub Presents: 'St. Patty's Day Block Party'
DETAILS: Free, Family-friendly Festival of Live Music, Irish Food + Drink, and Games
DATE: March 17th, 11am - 10pm
ADDRESS: 9610 Gulf Blvd. Treasure Island, FL 33706
PARKING: West of Sea Dog, Near Sunrise Hotel (Corner of Gulf Blvd. & 1st St. E. Transportation will be provided to restaurant)
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/
MODERN MAYHEM
Modern Mayhem is a local Tampa Bay alternative and classic rock band, formed in 2007. The band members, Harry, Rich, Tom, and Del, bring a powerful energy and sound to every gig they perform. Modern Mayhem rocks Tampa Bay with popular covers by artists like Kid Rock, Led Zeppelin, Rolling Stones, Sublime, 3 Doors Down, and more.
DAN SIGNOR PROJECT
Lakeland-based music group established in 2011, the Dan Signor Project is well-known for their captivating vocals comprised with classic, yet fresh, keyboard sounds. The band mix of rock, funk, jazz, and indie tones are made possible by members Dan Signor who plays piano, bass, and vox, and Jerry Escobedo who brings in the percussion sound and "good looks".
"We're excited to kick off our first, and what we hope to be, annual St. Patrick's day event. Our goal is fsbdt to provide the city with a fun, family event for all ages that people will look forward to every year", says Charles Breakiron, General Manager and Treasure Island local.
SEA DOG BREWING CO.
Sea Dog Brewing Co. was founded in 1993 on the coast of Maine. Known for their English style brewed beers, the company has expanded with locations in Maine, New Hampshire, and Florida. Each brew pub features a full menu of handcrafted ales and creative pub fare. The Clearwater location offers locally crafted Brewer's Choice beer and tours inside the 20-barrel brew house. Sea Dog Brew Pub in Treasure Island highlights local craft beers from Sea Dog Clearwater and also features an original gulf-inspired menu.
For more information, visit https://seadogtreasureisland.com/
EVOLVE & CO: Evolve & Co is a full-service advertising agency located in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida. The company is a collective of brand strategists and creatives, specializing in the lifestyle vertical. The firm is located at 475 Central Avenue Suite M7, St. Petersburg, Florida 33701. www.evolveandco.com
Editors: For details, or to schedule an interview contact Lisa Williams lisa@evolveandco.com or 727.490.9835.
Contact
Evolve & Co
***@evolveandco.com
