Industry News





UVify Launches the "UVify" App on the App Store and Google Play

UVify app enables visitors to get the latest product availability updates on mobile devices.
 
 
download.
download.
 
SAN FRANCISCO - March 11, 2018 - PRLog -- UVify Inc., maker of the multiple-award-winning OOri and Draco drones, is inviting fans to experience UVify on mobile devices with the new "UVify" app. Available on the App Store and Google Play, the UVify app that lets allows fans to easily access the UVify store while on the go. Users can quickly view and purchase the latest UVify products with ease.

About UVify
Headquartered in San Francisco, UVify is an international collective of rocket scientists, roboticists, engineers, gamers, content developers, and professional drone racers unified by a single goal—to create amazing experiences with drones. UVify has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, and South Korea.

Today, UVify's products are creating new opportunities by going above and beyond other drones' capabilities. Whether your passion lies in drone racing, videography, freestyle flying, or research, UVify's line of award-winning drones give you the power to fly past your competition.

Performance is the power that drives evolution. Every advancement, every shift that alters what we thought was beyond our reach begins in the mind's eye of the individual who refuses to live within the boundaries of convention. At UVify, we design all of our technology to empower you with the world's most intelligently designed, high-performance drones to take you farther, faster, and empowering you to do more than you ever imagined possible with a drone.

UVify technology lets you fly faster and maneuver in ways previously thought impossible with drones thanks to our meticulous engineering. UVify's customized components and robust designs give you the freedom to spend more time on what you love—flying.

Learn more about UVify at, www.uvify.com the newsletter, www.uvify.com/home/get-updates/ and on Twitter https://twitter.com/uvify. Learn more about UVify by visiting https://www.facebook.com/uvify/.

Follow UVify:

• UVify Twitter (https://twitter.com/uvify?lang=en)
• UVify Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/uvify/)
• UVify YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj2_XhfkC17YCT2nHr4MOPw)
• UVify Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/uvify/)
• UVify Press Releases (http://manage.html)

SOURCE UVify

MEDIA CONTACT:

Media Relations
media (at) uvify (dot) com
(628) 200-4470
