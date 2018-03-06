 
News By Tag
* Gerry Griffiths
* Down From Beast Mountain
* Beacon Publishing Group
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1211109876

Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Down From Beast Mountain" By Gerry Griffiths In Audiobook Format

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Down From Beast Mountain" written by author Gerry Griffiths and narrated by Rick Barr in audiobook format. Now available worldwide, download your copy today!
 
 
"Down From Beast Mountain" by Gerry Griffiths
"Down From Beast Mountain" by Gerry Griffiths
NEW YORK - March 11, 2018 - PRLog -- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Down From Beast Mountain" written by author Gerry Griffiths and narrated by Rick Barr in audiobook format. Now available worldwide, download your copy today!

A beast with a grudge has come down from the mountain to terrorize the townsfolk of Porterville.

The once sleepy town is suddenly wide awake. Sheriff Abel McGuire and game warden Grant Tanner frantically investigate one brutal slaying after another as they follow the blood trail they hope will eventually lead to the monstrous killer.

But they better hurry and stop the carnage before the census taker has to come out and change the population sign fsbdt on the edge of town to ZERO.

Gerry Griffiths  enjoys writing horror, adventure thrillers, and speculative fiction. He has earned honorable mentions from Alfred Hitchcock's Mystery Magazine and Writer's Digest. Five of the short stories in his collection, "Creatures," were recognized in the 77th and 78th Annual Writer's Digest Writing Competitions. He is a member of the Horror Writers Association.

Download your copy of  "Down From Beast Mountain" written by author Gerry Griffiths and narrated by Rick Barr on Audible in the United States here:


https://www.audible.com/pd/Sci-Fi-Fantasy/Down-from-Beast...;

The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com

Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup

For more information or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com

Contact
Beacon Publishing Group
info@beaconpublishinggroup.com
End
Beacon Publishing Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 11, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share