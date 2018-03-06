Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Down From Beast Mountain" By Gerry Griffiths In Audiobook Format

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Down From Beast Mountain" written by author Gerry Griffiths and narrated by Rick Barr in audiobook format. Now available worldwide, download your copy today!

-- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Down From Beast Mountain" written by author Gerry Griffiths and narrated by Rick Barr in audiobook format. Now available worldwide, download your copy today!A beast with a grudge has come down from the mountain to terrorize the townsfolk of Porterville.The once sleepy town is suddenly wide awake. Sheriff Abel McGuire and game warden Grant Tanner frantically investigate one brutal slaying after another as they follow the blood trail they hope will eventually lead to the monstrous killer.But they better hurry and stop the carnage before the census taker has to come out and change the population sign fsbdt on the edge of town to ZERO.Gerry Griffiths enjoys writing horror, adventure thrillers, and speculative fiction. He has earned honorable mentions from Alfred Hitchcock's Mystery Magazine and Writer's Digest. Five of the short stories in his collection, "Creatures,"were recognized in the 77th and 78th Annual Writer's Digest Writing Competitions. He is a member of the Horror Writers Association.Download your copy of "Down From Beast Mountain" written by author Gerry Griffiths and narrated by Rick Barr on Audible in the United States here:The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.comFollow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroupFor more information or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com