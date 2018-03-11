Sonorous Records Welcomes Hip-Hop Recording Artist E-Hud

Sonorous Records has announced the signing of Hip-Hop Recording Artist E-Hud. E-Hud's first single, Head Shot, is set to release on Good Friday.

Brandon McLevy-Taub

***@sonorousrecordings.com Brandon McLevy-Taub

-- Sonorous Records Inc. is set to release a new single titled Head shot by E-Hud on Good Friday. Ryan Ellis, professionally known as E-Hud, is a Pastor and Recording Artist with a passion to touch God's people using his gifts and talents.He has a heart for the youth and wants to see them grow and flourish. He has motivated and inspired the youth through speaking and teaching at several events. E-Hud has visited the Gwinnett County YDC for the past three years as both a mentor and counselor.E-Hud is also the founder and Pastor/Overseer of Unity Faith Christian Center in Mableton, Georgia. UFCC focuses on the unifying of the body of Christ. When not in the pulpit you can find him using his musical gifts of writing and rapping to touch the hearts of the youth. He is both a National and International recording artist. His chart topping song "Because Of You" has been on the top 100 charts and on the Cajo countdown for four consecutive weeks locally here in Atlanta. You may have also heard him Nightly on the Darlene McCoy Show closing out in Prayer, on the Hit Gospel station right here in Atlanta, Praise 102.5.Sonorous Records Inc. is an independent fsbdt music label. Offering full service benefits. We work with established artists as well as rising independent artists in all genres, seeking to break into the major scene. Visit our website for more information and a roster list of artists.At Sonorous we have a team of digital operations and physical production experts managing our partner's digital content and physical inventory to be set up, formatted and optimized properly, so that your music reaches as many destinations as possible, in the most efficient and transparent way available.