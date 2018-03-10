 
News By Tag
* Portraits
* Executive Portrait
* Headshots
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Consumer
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
111098765


$49.00 Premium Headshots NYC Upper East Side

The Classic Studio 200 E 89 Street #14F NY,NY 10128 kwclassic@aol.com 212 876 8977 Uptown EAST 212 330 8045 MIDTOWN
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Portraits
* Executive Portrait
* Headshots

Industry:
* Consumer

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - March 10, 2018 - PRLog -- Top Headshots and Executive Portraits in NYC on the Upper East Side

While you wait sitting in Studio $49.99 includes 1 image for web or print

Headshots  or Executive Portraits:  We can schedule Corporate Headshots  the studio or on location  and group shots with the whole office team  can be done  the same day as individual  shoot.If one person  can't make  he can come to the studio for no extra charge. In the photo session, we shoot with gray hand painted background or shoot  in your rooftop or lobby rooftop city views. We shoot with the best camera and LED lighting- no  more hot lights and  old school flash units  Our mobile team is ready to come set up at your office. We can take pictures of up to 50 people per day. We ensure the best quality.

Thank you for viewing our website.Since 1986, THE CLASSIC STUDIO located in NYC on the East fsbdt Side has captured Special Events memories in Photography and Videography.Portrait Photography of Kids, Family, Baby, Executive, Communion, Headshots, Graduation's are our specialty on location or in the studio, Our Wedding, Bar Mitzvah specialist are available for a free consultation to create a complete package.

     We are proud to announce the latest addition."CLASSIC STUDIO AND PHOTO LAB". The Photo Lab is a Full Service Photo Studio, Photo Printing lab ,Scanning, Restoration And Framing.The Photo Lab is Green with the latest HD printing technology. Printing on Paper, Canvas, Watercolor Paper and Metallic Paper.Unique products prints from phones, prints on metal, wood, glass, photo mugs, coasters, photo phone cases, photo blankets, water bottles  and so much more. All services will include Online Ordering and Delivery.

   The key to our success is the fostering of healthy, long-term client relationships. We are known for consistently delivering quality work on time and on budget.

   The Classic Studio  would like the opportunity to work with you at your next affair shooting your photography and videography. We can create Custom Photo Albums and  large prints for desk or walls.We are sure that we can make your next affair both a worry-free and fun experience.

http://www.waldmanandcompany.com

Contact
Katherine Waldman
kwclassic@aol.com
212 876 8977
End
Source:The Classic Studio
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
Tags:Portraits, Executive Portrait, Headshots
Industry:Consumer
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 10, 2018
Classic Studio And Photo Lab Inc News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 10, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share