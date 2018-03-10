$49.00 Premium Headshots NYC Upper East Side

The Classic Studio 200 E 89 Street #14F NY,NY 10128 kwclassic@aol.com 212 876 8977 Uptown EAST 212 330 8045 MIDTOWN

-- Top Headshots and Executive Portraits in NYC on the Upper East SideWhile you wait sitting in Studio $49.99 includes 1 image for web or printHeadshots or Executive Portraits: We can schedule Corporate Headshots the studio or on location and group shots with the whole office team can be done the same day as individual shoot.If one person can't make he can come to the studio for no extra charge. In the photo session, we shoot with gray hand painted background or shoot in your rooftop or lobby rooftop city views. We shoot with the best camera and LED lighting- no more hot lights and old school flash units Our mobile team is ready to come set up at your office. We can take pictures of up to 50 people per day. We ensure the best quality.Thank you for viewing our website.Since 1986, THE CLASSIC STUDIO located in NYC on the East fsbdt Side has captured Special Events memories in Photography and Videography.Portrait Photography of Kids, Family, Baby, Executive, Communion, Headshots, Graduation's are our specialty on location or in the studio, Our Wedding, Bar Mitzvah specialist are available for a free consultation to create a complete package.We are proud to announce the latest addition."CLASSIC STUDIO AND PHOTO LAB". The Photo Lab is a Full Service Photo Studio, Photo Printing lab ,Scanning, Restoration And Framing.The Photo Lab is Green with the latest HD printing technology. Printing on Paper, Canvas, Watercolor Paper and Metallic Paper.Unique products prints from phones, prints on metal, wood, glass, photo mugs, coasters, photo phone cases, photo blankets, water bottles and so much more. All services will include Online Ordering and Delivery.The key to our success is the fostering of healthy, long-term client relationships. We are known for consistently delivering quality work on time and on budget.The Classic Studio would like the opportunity to work with you at your next affair shooting your photography and videography. We can create Custom Photo Albums and large prints for desk or walls.We are sure that we can make your next affair both a worry-free and fun experience.