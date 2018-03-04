 
Ciroc holds open casting call in Houston

Join the Official Ciroc Girl Experience - Ciroc looks for official Ciroc girls in Houston
 
 
HOUSTON - March 9, 2018 - PRLog -- Beautiful, intelligent, and compelling women of Houston...Ciroc is looking for you! Being a Houston Ciroc Girl is more than a title, it's a lifestyle. Join a dynamic team who embraces the hip-hop and millennial culture through ultra premium events infused with Ciroc spirits.

This Saturday, audition to earn your spot in the Ciroc Family at Mercy Houston. Please be sure to express your interest via email to madams@badboyworldwide.com. Include your name, Instagram handle, Headshot, and telephone number.

Presented by Combs Enterprises Lifestyle Specialist, Mikos. This audition is hosted by The JMulan Agency featuring guest judges JMulan and fsbdt I Am Phreshy.

About Ciroc

Unlike most vodkas, which are made from grain, CÎROC™ Ultra-Premium Vodka is gluten-free and distilled from fine French grapes; a process inspired by over a century of wine-making expertise and craftsmanship. It is the fine French grapes and the fifth distillation at the historic Distillerie de Chevanceaux in the South of France that give CÎROC™ Ultra-Premium Vodka a distinctive flavor with an exceptionally fresh, citrus taste.

The CÎROC™ Ultra-Premium Vodka distillation process ensures the best possible flavor. While all Vodka is distilled, CÎROC™ Ultra-Premium Vodka is distilled five times. Fine French grapes are specially selected for harvest and made into a wine. The wine is distilled four times in column stills. In the fifth distillation, CÎROC™ Ultra-Premium Vodka is truly created in a traditional, tailor-made copper pot still at the historic Distillerie de Chevanceaux in the South of France.


For more information please contact derrian@iamphreshy.com.

Derrian Perry
derrian@iamphreshy.com
2817611606
