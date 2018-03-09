Learn "How to Lower Your Medicare Costs" on March 21 in Clewiston

Free Medicare cost reduction presentation scheduled for Florida B. Thomas Library. Presented by SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders).

SHINE is a free Medicare counseling program in Florida Spread the Word

* Events CLEWISTON, Fla. - March 9, 2018 - PRLog -- Medicare beneficiaries looking for ways to save money on health care are invited to attend a free seminar on Wednesday, March 21. The Florida B. Thomas Library will host "How to Lower Your Medicare Costs" from noon until 1:00 p.m. The Florida B. Thomas Library (formerly the Harlem Community Library) is located at 1010 J Harlem Academy Ave. in Clewiston. Advance registration is not necessary.



The presentation will feature professionally trained counselors of the SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) program. The Florida Department of Elder Affairs' SHINE program provides free, unbiased information and assistance for Florida Medicare beneficiaries year-round as they carefully evaluate their health care options. SHINE is administered locally by the Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida.



At the March 21 presentation, attendees will receive fsbdt detailed information on financial assistance programs for Medicare beneficiaries and learn about the new Medicare cards which will begin distribution in April. SHINE will also be available to answer questions after the presentation.



For more information about the "How to Lower Your Medicare Costs" presentation, or to receive one-on-one Medicare counseling assistance from SHINE, individuals may contact The Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida at 866-413-5337 (866-41-ELDER) . For a listing of SHINE counseling sites and public events in our area, visit



The Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida is a nonprofit organization serving Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry, Lee, and Sarasota Counties. AAASWFL is the state's designated Aging and Disability Resource Center for Southwest Florida. The organization is committed to helping adults ages 60 and over and people with disabilities to live with independence and dignity in their own homes and communities. More information is available at http://www.aaaswfl.org or by calling the toll-free Helpline at 866-413-5337 (866-41-ELDER)