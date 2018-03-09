News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Learn "How to Lower Your Medicare Costs" on March 21 in Clewiston
Free Medicare cost reduction presentation scheduled for Florida B. Thomas Library. Presented by SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders).
The presentation will feature professionally trained counselors of the SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) program. The Florida Department of Elder Affairs' SHINE program provides free, unbiased information and assistance for Florida Medicare beneficiaries year-round as they carefully evaluate their health care options. SHINE is administered locally by the Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida.
At the March 21 presentation, attendees will receive fsbdt detailed information on financial assistance programs for Medicare beneficiaries and learn about the new Medicare cards which will begin distribution in April. SHINE will also be available to answer questions after the presentation.
For more information about the "How to Lower Your Medicare Costs" presentation, or to receive one-on-one Medicare counseling assistance from SHINE, individuals may contact The Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida at 866-413-5337 (866-41-ELDER)
The Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida is a nonprofit organization serving Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry, Lee, and Sarasota Counties. AAASWFL is the state's designated Aging and Disability Resource Center for Southwest Florida. The organization is committed to helping adults ages 60 and over and people with disabilities to live with independence and dignity in their own homes and communities. More information is available at http://www.aaaswfl.org or by calling the toll-free Helpline at 866-413-5337 (866-41-ELDER)
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 09, 2018