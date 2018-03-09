 
News By Tag
* Medicare
* Clewiston
* Event
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Clewiston
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
10987654

Learn "How to Lower Your Medicare Costs" on March 21 in Clewiston

Free Medicare cost reduction presentation scheduled for Florida B. Thomas Library. Presented by SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders).
 
 
SHINE is a free Medicare counseling program in Florida
SHINE is a free Medicare counseling program in Florida
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Medicare
* Clewiston
* Event

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Clewiston - Florida - US

Subject:
* Events

CLEWISTON, Fla. - March 9, 2018 - PRLog -- Medicare beneficiaries looking for ways to save money on health care are invited to attend a free seminar on Wednesday, March 21.  The Florida B. Thomas Library will host "How to Lower Your Medicare Costs" from noon until 1:00 p.m. The Florida B. Thomas Library (formerly the Harlem Community Library) is located at 1010 J Harlem Academy Ave. in Clewiston. Advance registration is not necessary.

The presentation will feature professionally trained counselors of the SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) program.  The Florida Department of Elder Affairs' SHINE program provides free, unbiased information and assistance for Florida Medicare beneficiaries year-round as they carefully evaluate their health care options.  SHINE is administered locally by the Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida.

At the March 21 presentation, attendees will receive fsbdt detailed information on financial assistance programs for Medicare beneficiaries and learn about the new Medicare cards which will begin distribution in April.  SHINE will also be available to answer questions after the presentation.

For more information about the "How to Lower Your Medicare Costs" presentation, or to receive one-on-one Medicare counseling assistance from SHINE, individuals may contact The Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida at 866-413-5337 (866-41-ELDER). For a listing of SHINE counseling sites and public events in our area, visit http://www.FloridaSHINE.org.

The Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida is a nonprofit organization serving Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry, Lee, and Sarasota Counties.  AAASWFL is the state's designated Aging and Disability Resource Center for Southwest Florida.  The organization is committed to helping adults ages 60 and over and people with disabilities to live with independence and dignity in their own homes and communities.  More information is available at http://www.aaaswfl.org or by calling the toll-free Helpline at 866-413-5337 (866-41-ELDER).
End
Source:Area Agency on Aging
Email:***@aaaswfl.org Email Verified
Phone:2396526900
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 09, 2018
Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 09, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share