Corner Property Management Opens New Location in Springfield, New Jersey 07081

 
 
Corner Property Management
Corner Property Management
 
SPRINGFIELD, N.J. - March 8, 2018 - PRLog -- Tony Nardone, President of Corner Property Management is expanding his company with the acquisition of a new corporate office at 11 Cleveland Place in Springfield, New Jersey.  He discovered an amazing opportunity in the town's redevelopment zone and jumped at the opportunity to purchase the building, renovate, it and occupy the space.  The new office building is a total of 7,500 square feet which leaves the firm with plenty of room for future growth.  "We've outfitted our new office with the latest technology to better serve our customers, an interactive conference room for Board meetings, training facility, closed circuit television and a keyless entry system," explained Tony.  "We also have 26 parking spaces and are on the first fsbdt floor, giving the office easy access for our customers and offering staff and visitors convenient parking."

The new corporate office is located between Morris Avenue and Morris Turnpike with immediate access to Routes 78, 24, 22, 124, the Garden State Parkway and New Jersey Turnpike.  Newark Liberty International Airport is approximately ten miles to the east.  The company also has a location at 309 Fellowship Road in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

"CPM was founded on the belief that there's a better approach to property management than the industry, as a whole, is providing," said Tony.  "This new location offers us a fantastic opportunity to better serve our rapidly expanding customer base with a location which will afford CPM lots of space with which to grow."

Corner Property Management is known as the Standard of Excellence in the industry for its knowledge, leadership team, resources, and accounting as well as Tony's unique engineering expertise.

Tony Nardone, President of Corner Property Management has managed properties for more than fifteen years throughout Northern and Central New Jersey.  The company proudly serves all of New Jersey.  If you would like more information about this topic, or to schedule a personal interview with Tony Nardone, please call him at 973.376.3925 or visit our website at www.cp-management.com.  Feel free to email Tony at tony.nardone@cp-management.com

Contact
Tony Nardone
***@cp-management.com
End
Source:Corner Property Management
Email:***@cp-management.com Email Verified
Tags:Property Management, Condominium manager, Property Manager
Industry:Property
Location:Springfield - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Services
Mar 08, 2018



