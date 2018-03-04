News By Tag
Corner Property Management Opens New Location in Springfield, New Jersey 07081
The new corporate office is located between Morris Avenue and Morris Turnpike with immediate access to Routes 78, 24, 22, 124, the Garden State Parkway and New Jersey Turnpike. Newark Liberty International Airport is approximately ten miles to the east. The company also has a location at 309 Fellowship Road in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.
"CPM was founded on the belief that there's a better approach to property management than the industry, as a whole, is providing," said Tony. "This new location offers us a fantastic opportunity to better serve our rapidly expanding customer base with a location which will afford CPM lots of space with which to grow."
Corner Property Management is known as the Standard of Excellence in the industry for its knowledge, leadership team, resources, and accounting as well as Tony's unique engineering expertise.
Tony Nardone, President of Corner Property Management has managed properties for more than fifteen years throughout Northern and Central New Jersey. The company proudly serves all of New Jersey. If you would like more information about this topic, or to schedule a personal interview with Tony Nardone, please call him at 973.376.3925 or visit our website at www.cp-management.com. Feel free to email Tony at tony.nardone@
