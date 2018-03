Corner Property Management Opens New Location in Springfield, New Jersey 07081

Corner Property Management

--, President ofis expanding his company with the acquisition of a new corporate office at 11 Cleveland Place in Springfield, New Jersey. He discovered an amazing opportunity in the town's redevelopment zone and jumped at the opportunity to purchase the building, renovate, it and occupy the space. The new office building is a total of 7,500 square feet which leaves the firm with. "We've outfitted our new office with the latest technology to better serve our customers, an interactive conference room for Board meetings, training facility,circuit television and a keyless entry system," explained Tony. "We also have 26 parking spaces and are on the first fsbdt floor, giving the office easy access for our customers and offering staff and visitors convenient parking."The new corporate office is located between Morris Avenue and Morris Turnpike with immediate access to Routes 78, 24, 22, 124, the Garden State Parkway and New Jersey Turnpike. Newark Liberty International Airport is approximately ten miles to the east. The company also has a location at 309 Fellowship Road in Mount Laurel, New Jersey."CPM was founded on the belief that there's a better approach to property management than the industry, as a whole, is providing," said Tony. "This new location offers us ato better serve our rapidly expanding customer base with a location which will afford CPM lots of space with which to grow."is known as the Standard of Excellence in the industry for its knowledge, leadership team, resources, and accounting as well as Tony's unique engineering expertise., President ofhas managed properties for more than fifteen years throughout Northern and Central New Jersey. The company proudly serves all of New Jersey. If you would like more information about this topic, or to schedule a personal interview with Tony Nardone, please call him at 973.376.3925 or visit our website at www.cp-management.com . Feel free to email Tony at tony.nardone@cp-management.com