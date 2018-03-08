In an absolute delight, Citytech announced today its contract with International Schools Partnership which has chosen Paylite HR Management Software for Aspen Heights British School and AL Nibras International School.

-- Citytech is delighted to announce that International Schools Partnership has selected Paylite HR Management Software for Aspen Heights British School and AL Nibras International School. This selection has been made with an aim to automate their day-to-day HR functioning with the implementation of 3-important Paylite HR modules for the purpose.Paylite HR, Payroll Management System, and Self-Service System are those modules selected by International Schools Partnership, a group of schools working together with other reputed schools within and across regions, cultures, and languages.All of these HR modules will turn their daily-based HR management much easier, efficient, and capable. Seamless integration with one HR module to another is the key to making all these possible."We're confident that both of them will experience a world-class HR management capability to perform, accomplish, and deliver their jobs on time, accurately and effectively,"said an executive of Paylite HR Management Software.International Schools Partnership is a group of schools, working in partnership within and across regions, cultures, and languages. They aim to be the first choice as a school for children, students, and their families. Their education objective is unique and that sets them apart from the rest.A comprehensive HR Solutions suite, Paylite® HR Management System comprises 6 HR modules. All of them are built on the top-notch technology from Microsoft™, which is aimed for ensuring faster fsbdt and efficient HR workflow management. Many corporate majors like OSN, CNBC Arabia, Leo Burnett, and a lot more are using Paylite HR Management System. Considered as a comprehensive HR Solutions suite, Paylite HRMS has been one of the top-choices across several countries.Citytech Software DMCCUnit 1308, Jumeriah Bay Tower,Plot No X3, Jumeriah Lake Towers,PO Box 128151, Dubai, UAETel. +97144205486Mob. +971 529977195