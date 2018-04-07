News By Tag
Waterbury Regional Chamber Expo & Health & Wellness Fair April 30 At Aqua Turf Club
One of the largest chambers in Connecticut, the Chamber will host their Expo and Fair from 5:00 to 7:30 PM that is anticipated to welcome more than 90 exhibitors and 500 attendees. The event is open to the general public and the cost is $10/person.
"This is our Chamber's largest annual networking event," said Courtney Ligi, Waterbury Regional Chamber Special Events Director. "It is open to Chamber and non-Chamber members and the general public. The response each year has grown more and more positive."
The Expo is anticipated to attract over 500 attendees to meet the 90+ local business exhibitors and learn about their products and services. Business exhibitor spaces are available for $195; admission is $10/person, which includes hot and cold hors-d'oeuvres, beverages, raffle and door prizes, and the event's popular "Business Scavenger Hunt". Special drawings will be held throughout the Expo's two and a half hours, and WATR Radio 1320-AM will broadcast live interviews with exhibiting Chamber members.
Between 5:00 and 5:30 p.m. Expo attendees and exhibitors will be invited to "The Power of Connecting" Buzz Session featuring insights from social media specialist Mike Brooks, owner of Nuclear Chowder Marketing, LLC. The session will provide attendees the opportunity to meet one-on-one with valuable new connections and potential new referrals.
The Expo will also feature health and wellness businesses offering important health-related information for attendees and their families. Again this year, the first 50 non-Chamber members who register to attend the Expo will be entered into a special raffle for a full one-year membership in the Waterbury Regional Chamber, a minimum $395 value.
Host sponsors of the 2018 Expo are CDS Displays and I95SIGNS.com. Media sponsor is WATR-Radio, 1320-AM and the Republican American.
One of the largest chambers in Connecticut, the Waterbury Regional Chamber represents nearly 1,000 businesses in 14 communities in Greater Waterbury, including Beacon Falls, Bethlehem, Cheshire, Middlebury, Naugatuck, Oakville, Oxford, Prospect, Southbury, Thomaston, Waterbury, Watertown, Wolcott and Woodbury.
To exhibit, attend or learn more, visit http://www.waterburychamber.com or call 203-757-0701.
Alison Amato
amato@waterburychamber.com
2037570701
