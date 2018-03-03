 
March 2018





ThriveMap announce Chief Science Officer

ThriveMap announce Chief Science Officer

Croydon, London -- . ThriveMap, provider of HR software that objectively measures culture fit between candidates and teams, announced on Wednesday that Dr Stephanie Cook will be joining the team as Chief Science Officer.
 
 
CROYDON, England - March 8, 2018 - PRLog -- ThriveMap, provider of HR software that objectively measures culture fit between candidates and teams, announced on Wednesday that Dr Stephanie Cook will be joining the team as Chief Science Officer.

In this role, Dr Cook will aid with the managing and updating of the existing product, as well as developing a method of increasing validity and repeatability of the product going forward.

"We are thrilled to have Stephanie join the team" says Cofounder and CEO Chris Platts: "Dr Cook's experience and expertise in the field of psychology is incredibly impressive, and will be invaluable to ThriveMap going forward."

Cook is currently a  Post-Doctoral Researcher at UCL, and previously she was a visiting lecturer at the University of Westminster, which she started after her studies.

"It's really exciting for me to use my skills to work on a product that will be disseminated and used by industrial organisations." Says Cook.  "It's fsbdt also interesting for me to explore working styles, leadership styles, and cultural fit".

Cook received her B.SC., M.Sc, and PhD in Psychology from the University of Liverpool, where she achieved a 1st class degree and distinction.

About ThriveMap

ThriveMap is a recently funded culture fit assessment tool, founded in 2016. The tool allows for companies to understand how their teams like to work, and see exactly where candidates would fit in those teams. ThriveMap is used by companies such as AOL, Belron International and Dolby to improve hiring accuracy, reduce attrition and increase team performance. For more information, visit thrivemap.io

