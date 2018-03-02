News By Tag
Christine Laikind to Speak About Accessibility on the Web at Wordcamp Atlanta
Consider the demographics – there are roughly 650 million people that live with a disability. Out of 650 million – in the United States alone, 56.7 million of those who have disability that occurred during birth or some point of their life. Only 15.7 million are due to age (being 65 and older). By not making a website accessible – this is a large population that a company is potentially ignoring and not being able to provide service.
Christine Laikind is no stranger to accessibility – for she was born deaf. Today her journey leads her to share the message for accessibility for all, through the world of Internet, the most widely used resource for everyone.
"Accessibility is about everyone. Not just disabled." There are standards for accessibility when considering website fsbdt design and they are easy to understand, not difficult to implement nor will it force designers to make a product that is ugly, boring or cluttered.
About Wordcamp Atlanta:
WordCamp is a conference that focuses on everything WordPress. They are informal, community-organized events that are put together by WordPress users. Visit http://www.2018.atlanta.wordcamp.org
