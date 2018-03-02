 
News By Tag
* Accessibility, Webdesign
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Canton
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
8765432


Christine Laikind to Speak About Accessibility on the Web at Wordcamp Atlanta

 
CANTON, Ga. - March 6, 2018 - PRLog -- Christine Laikind, founder of Canton-based SCS Digital Marketing will share her knowledge about accessibility and web compliance on the Internet to attendees of Wordcamp Atlanta 2018.  It is expected that there will be over 600 attendees who will attend this event this year. A Wordpress member for few years, this is Christine's first speaking engagement at Wordcamp.

Consider the demographics – there are roughly 650 million people that live with a disability. Out of 650 million – in the United States alone, 56.7 million of those who have disability that occurred during birth or some point of their life. Only 15.7 million are due to age (being 65 and older).  By not making a website accessible – this is a large population that a company is potentially ignoring and not being able to provide service.

Christine Laikind is no stranger to accessibility – for she was born deaf. Today her journey leads her to share the message for accessibility for all, through the world of Internet, the most widely used resource for everyone.

"Accessibility is about everyone. Not just disabled."  There are standards for accessibility when considering website fsbdt design and they are easy to understand, not difficult to implement nor will it force designers to make a product that is ugly, boring or cluttered.

About Wordcamp Atlanta:

WordCamp is a conference that focuses on everything WordPress. They are informal, community-organized events that are put together by WordPress users. Visit http://www.2018.atlanta.wordcamp.org

Contact
Christine Laikind
***@scs-digitalmarketing.com
End
Source:Wordcamp Atlanta
Email:***@scs-digitalmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Accessibility, Webdesign
Industry:Business
Location:Canton - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 06, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share