Ecosmob Announces Launch of Mobile Payment IVR Solution
The IVR solution will allow your customers to pay their bills or recharge their balance from anywhere, at anytime. Now, they don't need to be dependent on the local resellers or service provider.
Ecosmob, a global developer with proven expertise in IVR solutions for healthcare, banking, finance, insurance and other industry sectors has come up with a mobile payment IVR solution that will greatly enhance user experience as well as brand image of the enterprise.
A spokesman of Ecosmbo said that the logic behind launching mobile payment IVR is simple. Mobiles are now used by majority of people for a variety of functions. Using such devices for making online purchases or payments is a growing trend but not all users of mobile devices prefer or know how to use apps or browsers to conduct a financial transaction. The mobile payment IVR solution simplifies payments for them. All they need to do is to dial a number for IVR services, order a service or a product and then complete the transaction from within the IVR itself to make payment using a debit card or credit card. It is safe and secure. It is quick and, what is more, one can do it while on the go. Mobile IVR payments can be used for recharges and bill payments fsbdt as well as product purchases.
Enterprises that implement mobile IVR payments gain customer loyalty and repeat orders. Ecosmob offers flexible mobile IVR payment solutions. One way is that they can designate a special number that customers can call in order to make payment following voice prompts. Another method is an automated call that goes out to a customer and, if the customer so wishes he can respond to the IVR and initiate payment. It is just as easy to send text notifications to a mobile number and the customer can tap the included number to start the IVR payment process on the phone itself. Enterprises that bill customers can reduce costs of collection and, at the same time, give more options to customers to make payments quickly and securely. Payment collection becomes automated and reduces workload on employees who can then focus on more important things.
There are plenty of customizable features in Ecosmob mobile IVR payment solutions to suit virtually any type of business model. Clients can expect customization and full support during implementation and post implementation modifications.
Ecosmob may be contacted by phone on 91 79 40054019, 1-303-997-3139, email sales@ecosmob.comor via their website https://www.freeswitchservice.com/
