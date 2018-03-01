 
News By Tag
* Mobile Payment Ivr Solution
* Ivr Solution
* Recharge Ivr
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Telecom
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Arlington
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
7654321


Ecosmob Announces Launch of Mobile Payment IVR Solution

The IVR solution will allow your customers to pay their bills or recharge their balance from anywhere, at anytime. Now, they don't need to be dependent on the local resellers or service provider.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Mobile Payment Ivr Solution
* Ivr Solution
* Recharge Ivr

Industry:
* Telecom

Location:
* Arlington - Texas - US

Subject:
* Services

ARLINGTON, Texas - March 6, 2018 - PRLog -- Ecosmob launched Mobile Payment IVR solutions that will contribute to a happy user experience and enhance brand image of the enterprise. The Mobile payment IVR is loaded with state of art, cutting edge features employing latest in open source technologies with artificial intelligence blended in.

Ecosmob, a global developer with proven expertise in IVR solutions for healthcare, banking, finance, insurance and other industry sectors has come up with a mobile payment IVR solution that will greatly enhance user experience as well as brand image of the enterprise.

A spokesman of Ecosmbo said that the logic behind launching mobile payment IVR is simple. Mobiles are now used by majority of people for a variety of functions. Using such devices for making online purchases or payments is a growing trend but not all users of mobile devices prefer or know how to use apps or browsers to conduct a financial transaction. The mobile payment IVR solution simplifies payments for them. All they need to do is to dial a number for IVR services, order a service or a product and then complete the transaction from within the IVR itself to make payment using a debit card or credit card. It is safe and secure. It is quick and, what is more, one can do it while on the go. Mobile IVR payments can be used for recharges and bill payments fsbdt as well as product purchases.

Enterprises that implement mobile IVR payments gain customer loyalty and repeat orders. Ecosmob offers flexible mobile IVR payment solutions. One way is that they can designate a special number that customers can call in order to make payment following voice prompts. Another method is an automated call that goes out to a customer and, if the customer so wishes he can respond to the IVR and initiate payment. It is just as easy to send text notifications to a mobile number and the customer can tap the included number to start the IVR payment process on the phone itself. Enterprises that bill customers can reduce costs of collection and, at the same time, give more options to customers to make payments quickly and securely. Payment collection becomes automated and reduces workload on employees who can then focus on more important things.

There are plenty of customizable features in Ecosmob mobile IVR payment solutions to suit virtually any type of business model. Clients can expect customization and full support during implementation and post implementation modifications.

Ecosmob may be contacted by phone on 91 79 40054019, 1-303-997-3139, email sales@ecosmob.comor via their website https://www.freeswitchservice.com/

Contact
Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Akash Soni
***@ecosmob.com
End
Source:Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Email:***@ecosmob.com Email Verified
Tags:Mobile Payment Ivr Solution, Ivr Solution, Recharge Ivr
Industry:Telecom
Location:Arlington - Texas - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
FreeSWITCH Service News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 06, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share