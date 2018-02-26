News By Tag
List of All Social Networks Compiled
Socialnetworkingsites.org has compiled a list of all social networks
Socialnetworkingsites.org has compiled a list of all social networks that are currently being used worldwide. Having more than one hundred active social networks, the list keeps growing and is updated regulary.
The 100 social networks on the list are scattered around the world, serving to both general use and also specific purposes. It is interesting to see that the number of social networks serving to specific need has increased dramatically.
Many of the social networks on the list have large number of users, but some of the are newly fsbdt established and have only a few thousand members.
Nevertheless, it seems that the number of the newly emerging social networks will continue to rise, as the social network technology is getting cheap and widespread.
To see the list please go to: http://socialnetworkingsites.org/
