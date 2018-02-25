News By Tag
Bull Realty Arranges $4.3 Million Land Sale in Sandy Springs, GA
Daniel Latshaw, a Partner at Bull Realty, was chosen to exclusively represent the seller, R Properties, LLC, of approximately 4.87 acres with two older office buildings on the corner of Hannover Park Road and Roswell Road. Latshaw was also a transaction agent for the sale of a .796-acre neighboring property. Taylor Smith with Terminus Commercial Real Estate Partners represented the seller, Sun River XX, LLC.
"This is the latest proposed fsbdt development in what's looking to be a remarkable transformation of the Roswell Road corridor in northern Sandy Springs," said Latshaw.
For more information contact Bull Realty at 404-876-1640 or Info@BullRealty.com - Bull Realty, Inc. (www.BullRealty.com) is a commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Atlanta, licensed in nine states providing acquisition, disposition, leasing and advisory services. The firm also produces and hosts America's Commercial Real Estate Show (www.CREshow.com).
