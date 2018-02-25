 
News By Tag
* Land Sale
* Development
* Commercial Real Estate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Sandy Springs
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
321
February 2018
28272625

Bull Realty Arranges $4.3 Million Land Sale in Sandy Springs, GA

 
 
Hannover Aerial
Hannover Aerial
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - March 2, 2018 - PRLog -- Bull Realty arranged a land sale totaling 5.67 acres in Sandy Springs, GA. The sale of two adjacent parcels closed on February 27, 2018 for a total of $4,250,000. Both properties were purchased by developer Edge City Properties, Inc., who has proposed a high-end community of 65 townhomes. The townhomes are pegged to sell in the $600,000 range.

Daniel Latshaw, a Partner at Bull Realty, was chosen to exclusively represent the seller, R Properties, LLC, of approximately 4.87 acres with two older office buildings on the corner of Hannover Park Road and Roswell Road. Latshaw was also a transaction agent for the sale of a .796-acre neighboring property. Taylor Smith with Terminus Commercial Real Estate Partners represented the seller, Sun River XX, LLC.

"This is the latest proposed fsbdt development in what's looking to be a remarkable transformation of the Roswell Road corridor in northern Sandy Springs," said Latshaw.

For more information contact Bull Realty at 404-876-1640 or Info@BullRealty.com - Bull Realty, Inc. (www.BullRealty.com) is a commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Atlanta, licensed in nine states providing acquisition, disposition, leasing and advisory services. The firm also produces and hosts America's Commercial Real Estate Show (www.CREshow.com).
End
Source:Bull Realty, Inc.
Email:***@bullrealty.com Email Verified
Phone:4048761640
Tags:Land Sale, Development, Commercial Real Estate
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Sandy Springs - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bull Realty News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 02, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share