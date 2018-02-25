 
Local Non-Profits Team up to Teach Safety Skills to Kids with Special Needs

 
 
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - March 2, 2018 - PRLog -- When a child gets lost, it's a gut-wrenching situation. When a child with special needs gets lost, it can be catastrophic.

MORIAH (https://www.moriahus.org), a non-profit specializing in providing social and communications programs and support for children with special needs, is partnering with the Maricopa County Sheriff Department and Maricopa K9 Search & Rescue, Inc., on March 18, 2018, at MacDonald Ranch in Scottsdale, Arizona to teach these life-saving safety skills.

MORIAH and Maricopa K9 Search & Rescue (http://www.maricopak9.com/) will use the Hug-A-Tree & Survive Program to inform children how to avoid getting lost and, in the unfortunate circumstance someone does get lost, what they should do. At the same time, the participating children will interact with search and rescue dogs for a memorable experience.

"This one-of-a-kind program partners kids with special needs with typically developing children and the search and rescue canine teams for a fun afternoon of hide-and-seek in the desert," said Brett Bernstein, MORIAH's volunteer executive director. "The program is provided through the generosity of volunteers and donors."

About MORIAH: As a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charity, MORIAH was founded on the principle that every child deserves the opportunity to maximize their individual fsbdt potential. MORIAH collaborates with families, community partners, and professional service providers to fully satisfy this social contract. Serving children to the age of 18 years old, MORIAH serves many who are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), down syndrome, cerebral palsy, learning disabilities, developmental delays, speech & language impairments, attention deficit disorder (ADD), or intellectual disabilities.

About Maricopa K9 Search & Rescue: Maricopa K9 Search and Rescue, Inc. is an all volunteer, non-profit canine search and rescue team located in Phoenix, Arizona. We provide search and rescue services to law enforcement agencies throughout Arizona.

For more information about MORIAH, please visit: https://www.moriahus.org

For more information about Maricopa K9 Search & Rescue, please visit: http://www.maricopak9.com

Brett Bernstein, Executive Director
MORIAH Cooperative Inc.
