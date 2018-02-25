News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Local Non-Profits Team up to Teach Safety Skills to Kids with Special Needs
MORIAH (https://www.moriahus.org)
MORIAH and Maricopa K9 Search & Rescue (http://www.maricopak9.com/)
"This one-of-a-kind program partners kids with special needs with typically developing children and the search and rescue canine teams for a fun afternoon of hide-and-seek in the desert," said Brett Bernstein, MORIAH's volunteer executive director. "The program is provided through the generosity of volunteers and donors."
About MORIAH: As a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charity, MORIAH was founded on the principle that every child deserves the opportunity to maximize their individual fsbdt potential. MORIAH collaborates with families, community partners, and professional service providers to fully satisfy this social contract. Serving children to the age of 18 years old, MORIAH serves many who are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), down syndrome, cerebral palsy, learning disabilities, developmental delays, speech & language impairments, attention deficit disorder (ADD), or intellectual disabilities.
About Maricopa K9 Search & Rescue: Maricopa K9 Search and Rescue, Inc. is an all volunteer, non-profit canine search and rescue team located in Phoenix, Arizona. We provide search and rescue services to law enforcement agencies throughout Arizona.
For more information about MORIAH, please visit: https://www.moriahus.org
For more information about Maricopa K9 Search & Rescue, please visit: http://www.maricopak9.com
Contact
Brett Bernstein, Executive Director
MORIAH Cooperative Inc.
***@moriahus.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse