Corner Property Management to Manage Spinnaker Point, a 55+ Waterside Community, In Sayreville, NJ

-- The Spinnaker Point Homeowners Association has chosen Corner Property Management to manage their dynamic 55+ older active adult community located in beautiful Sayreville, New Jersey which is part of Middlesex County. Consisting of 103 single-family homes, Spinnaker Point boasts aof luxurious amenities including:• 9 or 10-foot ceilings (depending on the model of the home)• Ceramic or hardwood entryways• Massive great rooms and family rooms• Master suites featuring large bathrooms containing separate tubs, walk-in showers, and dual vanity sinks• Top-of-the-line Whirlpool appliances including dishwasher, washing machine, dryer, self-cleaning oven, and refrigerator• Two-car garages with direct entry into the house (no plodding through the snow!)• fsbdt A 1,600 square foot heated pool• Bocce courts• A ½ mile walking trail• A 4,000-foot clubhouse containing a banquet hall, kitchenette, fitness room, multi-purpose room, billiards, fireside lounge, TV room, and business center• A sundeckSpinnaker Pointe is walkable to the Morgan Marina ( http://morganmarina.com/ ), which is located on the Cheesequake Creek off Raritan Bay. Boating, kayaking, and fishing are right at your fingertips! In addition to nature-based activities, this community is minutes from the Menlo Park and Woodbridge Center malls, NJ Transit buses and trains to New York City, and the ferry to Manhattan. Lastly, the development is a short drive to the Garden State Parkway and New Jersey Turnpike."We're very happy that we've been chosen to manage this wonderful property located in such an incredible area," said, President of CPM. "We're 100% sure that our firm will not only meet, but exceed their property management needs."is known as the Standard of Excellence in the industry for its knowledge, leadership team, resources, and accounting as well as Tony's unique engineering expertise., President ofhas managed properties for more than fifteen years throughout Northern and Central New Jersey. The company proudly serves all of New Jersey. If you would like more information about this topic, or to schedule a personal interview with Tony Nardone, please call him at 973.376.3925 or visit our website at www.cp-management.com . Feel free to email Tony at tony.nardone@cp-management.com