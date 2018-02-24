News By Tag
Corner Property Management to Manage Spinnaker Point, a 55+ Waterside Community, In Sayreville, NJ
• 9 or 10-foot ceilings (depending on the model of the home)
• Ceramic or hardwood entryways
• Massive great rooms and family rooms
• Master suites featuring large bathrooms containing separate tubs, walk-in showers, and dual vanity sinks
• Two-car garages with direct entry into the house (no plodding through the snow!)
• fsbdt A 1,600 square foot heated pool
• Bocce courts
• A ½ mile walking trail
• A 4,000-foot clubhouse containing a banquet hall, kitchenette, fitness room, multi-purpose room, billiards, fireside lounge, TV room, and business center
• A sundeck
Spinnaker Pointe is walkable to the Morgan Marina (http://morganmarina.com/
"We're very happy that we've been chosen to manage this wonderful property located in such an incredible area," said Tony Nardone, President of CPM. "We're 100% sure that our firm will not only meet, but exceed their property management needs." Corner Property Management is known as the Standard of Excellence in the industry for its knowledge, leadership team, resources, and accounting as well as Tony's unique engineering expertise.
Tony Nardone, President of Corner Property Management has managed properties for more than fifteen years throughout Northern and Central New Jersey. The company proudly serves all of New Jersey.
Contact
Tony Nardone
***@cp-management.com
