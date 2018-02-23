News By Tag
They Did It Again: PIER 22 Wins Big in Manatee Readers' Choice Contest
Local dining spot PIER 22 Restaurant, Patio and Ballroom takes the lead once again in this year's Readers' Choice poll organized by the Herald-Tribune.
After dominating the polls in past years, including achieving the title for fsbdt winningest restaurant in 2017, PIER 22 doesn't show any signs of slowing down! In a post on the PIER 22 website, executive chef Greg Campbell stated that "Our success is built on a commitment to quality and service that just won't quit." He was also sure to thank restaurant guests for supporting PIER 22 with both their votes and their dining reservations.
The Manatee Readers' Choice Contest organized by the Herald-Tribune is an annual polling of its readership to determine Manatee County's best businesses. The complete results for winners and finalists are available in the Herald-Tribune's 2018 Readers' Choice publication.
About PIER 22
PIER 22 Restaurant, Patio & Catering is genuine Bradenton and sits directly on the beautiful Manatee River surrounded by the Twin Dolphin Marina. PIER 22 provides guests with scratch-cooked meals and authentic waterfront dining experiences 365 days per year. From casual meals on the patio to upscale dining, PIER 22 offers a welcoming ambiance for all guests to enjoy. With rooms for every occasion, PIER 22 can accommodate your party or event with up to 300 guests. Learn more at https://pier22dining.com
