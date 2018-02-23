 
They Did It Again: PIER 22 Wins Big in Manatee Readers' Choice Contest

Local dining spot PIER 22 Restaurant, Patio and Ballroom takes the lead once again in this year's Readers' Choice poll organized by the Herald-Tribune.
 
 
BRADENTON, Fla. - Feb. 27, 2018 - PRLog -- PIER 22, downtown Bradenton's landmark restaurant and venue, keeps up the winning streak as fans overwhelmingly vote the eatery as one of the best in Manatee County according to results from the Herald-Tribune's latest Readers' Choice contest. PIER 22 recently took home a total of 11 awards. Their eight first-place honors included Best Brunch, Best Happy Hour, Best Outdoor Dining, Best Restaurant With A View, Best Sushi, Best Waterfront Restaurant and Most Romantic Restaurant. PIER 22 also earned finalist spots in the following three categories: Best Buffet, Best Martini and Best Seafood Restaurant. Members of the restaurant's leadership team, including restaurant owner Hugh Miller and Executive Chef Greg Campbell, accepted the awards at a Herald-Tribune gathering held last week.

After dominating the polls in past years, including achieving the title for fsbdt winningest restaurant in 2017,  PIER 22 doesn't show any signs of slowing down! In a post on the PIER 22 website, executive chef Greg Campbell stated that "Our success is built on a commitment to quality and service that just won't quit." He was also sure to thank restaurant guests for supporting PIER 22 with both their votes and their dining reservations.

The Manatee Readers' Choice Contest organized by the Herald-Tribune is an annual polling of its readership to determine Manatee County's best businesses. The complete results for winners and finalists are available in the Herald-Tribune's 2018 Readers' Choice publication.

About PIER 22
PIER 22 Restaurant, Patio & Catering is genuine Bradenton and sits directly on the beautiful Manatee River surrounded by the Twin Dolphin Marina. PIER 22 provides guests with scratch-cooked meals and authentic waterfront dining experiences 365 days per year. From casual meals on the patio to upscale dining, PIER 22 offers a welcoming ambiance for all guests to enjoy. With rooms for every occasion, PIER 22 can accommodate your party or event with up to 300 guests. Learn more at https://pier22dining.com

Tabatha Davis
***@pier22dining.com
